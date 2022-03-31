Better Call Saul S06 Preview: Are We Reading Too Much Into Kim's Suit?

As if AMC isn't already breaking our hearts with this week being the final week of filming on the long-running The Walking Dead, we're getting a reminder that another series we love will be kicking off its final run in less than three weeks. That's right, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul returns on April 18th. And to help set the mood, we have two new and one new-ish preview image. We have the official look and Michael Mando's Nacho not looking so good, along with "The Angel of Death" that's on his trail in the form of Tony Dalton's Lalo (who isn't looking too patient). But it's the image of Seehorn's Kim that has us the most interested. Because is it just us or is Kim rocking a very Saul Goodman-like suit in that newest look. While we're sure it's part of Jimmy/Saul & Kim's master plan against Howard (Patrick Fabian), we also can't keep ourselves from reading too much into it. Are we getting a sign that Jimmy's last "triple by fire" before he can truly become "Saul Goodman" might come in the form of Kim pulling off the ultimate scam and walking away clean? But then again, does anyone ever walk away clean in Gilligan's universe?

Now here's a look at Banks challenging Dalton to tell viewers everything they need to know about Lalo in less than sixty seconds. And if with an "interruption," Dalton still impresses:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.