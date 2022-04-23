Better Call Saul S06E03 Preview: Desert Meetings Are Never Good Things

So the last time we checked in on Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, we had a set of preview images for the Gordon Smith-written & directed S06E03 "Rock and Hard Place." Heading into the third chapter of the sixth & final season. We have Nacho (Michael Mando) realizing just how much of a wanted man he is, Kim (Seehorn) showing off her "Saul" side, Lalo (Tony Dalton) looking to bring in some "living evidence" before he snuffs Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Kim and Jimmy (Odenkirk) start making moves on Howard (Patrick Fabian), and a look at someone keeping tabs on Jimmy & Kim. But as you're about to see from the newest set of preview images as well as the official trailer for the episode (both below), there's also the not-so-small matter of a desert meeting between Gus, Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda), and Hector (Mark Margolis) that isn't exactly vibing like a friendly "cartel family reunion", especially with the Salamanca twins (Luis Moncada & Daniel Moncada) riding shotgun for Hector.

And here's a look at the season-long teaser released after the two-episode season opener wrapped:

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out these previously-released teasers:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.