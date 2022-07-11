Better Call Saul S06E08 Key Art; EP Talks Jimmy & Kim's Lalo Response

With only hours to go until Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul returns for its final six seasons, viewers are close to getting the answers they've been waiting for since the first started. But when it comes to S06E08 "Point and Shoot," there's one big question that viewers have been stressing over for only weeks… but it's felt like months. Before the credits rolled on the midseason finale, Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim (Seehorn) had a front-row sear as Lalo (Tony Dalton) murdered Howard (Patrick Fabian) in cold blood. To paraphrase Lalo, it was a way for him to get his lawyers' attention. In an episode that he describes as "surprisingly sad" ("I feel like there's some sadness that I don't think people are going to expect. Or expect feeling, hopefully."), EP Gordon Smith shared with EW where Jimmy & Kim's minds are at now that they know their worst nightmare scenario has become a reality. But first, a look at the official episode key art for S06E08 "Point and Shoot":

"Their heads are completely blank. I think they're at a point of trauma where there are certain times where you cannot believe you are anywhere in your body, and I think that's where they're at. They are as deep in shock as they could possibly be," Smith explained when describing Jimmy & Kim the moment after Lalo pulls the trigger on Howard. And in these initial moments, the two will have to quickly figure out what Lalo wants… and what they'll have to do to stay alive. "Jimmy and Kim are very worried about what Lalo might want. And they're going to have to figure out what they're willing to do with this guy who's willing to do anything in front of them, this guy with a gun. So the question for them is: 'What's going on in Lalo's head and how far am I willing to go to do it?'" Smith added.

And to become an expert at "The Art of the Scheme", make sure to check out Saul's latest, 12-volume business venture guaranteed to keep your "breaking bad" moments from landing you in jail… or with a hood over your head in the desert. Oh, and make sure to call 505-503-4455 for some additional "Saul" fun (especially the phone menu selection):

Welcome to Our Land of Better Call Saul Theories!

Speaking with TV Insider, Gould commented on Lalo's (Tony Dalton) very impactful return and more… including a very interesting comment about the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, but maybe not with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as their respective real-world counterparts?!

So What About S06E08 "Point and Shoot"? "It's one of the most nail-biting hours of TV I've ever seen in my life," Gould revealed/teased. And to say that Lalo's disposing of Howard (Patrick Fabian) before the midseason break is large reason why would be pretty much on-point. "What exactly is he doing at their apartment?" Gould asks. "Lalo's got definite intentions, let's put it that way."

But the Remaining Eps Won't Be Totally Serious: "Some episodes have some of the biggest laughs we've ever had on the show," Gould shares.

Walter White/Jesse Pinkman Theory Alert: So when asked about the return of Walt & Jesse at some point (points?) during the final run, the assumption was that meant Cranston & Paul returning. and from the sounds of things, they are… but are they the only ones playing Walt & Jesse? "We did say that you would see Walt and Jesse; I don't know that I definitely said it was going to be Aaron and Bryan," Gould shared. So just a random theory to throw out there, but could the show be going meta and we end up seeing in Gene's Nebraska life that a television or film adaptation of Walter White's life is getting made? That would be pretty good, and definitely fit in with Gould's earlier "biggest laughs" comment (depending on who they cast).

Get Ready to Look at "Breaking Bad" Differently: Promising a lot more surprised still to come ("some of them delightful, some scary") Gould has a major goal in mind before the final credits roll. "The hope is that you'll see these left turns and also think, 'There's no other way that could have gone.' By the time we're done, you're not going to see 'Breaking Bad' the same way."

With so many questions still remaining, the following black-and-white teaser trailer "Places" offers a nostalgic tour of some familiar places. But make sure to stay until the end for when things hit back to color for an interesting moment that harkens back to the opening of the sixth season. "Let justice be done till the heavens fall," Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman can be heard saying towards the end of the clip. With the award-winning series returning for its final run of episodes on Monday, July 11, here's a look at the newest teaser trailer for AMC's Better Call Saul (followed by a rundown of some of our previous theories):

AMC decided to add to our stress levels with a new teaser this past weekend. Sticking with Jimmy's post-"Breaking Bad" life as "Gene Takovic," this one focuses on the moment when "Gene" was first confronted by those who remember him as "Saul Goodman." Or does it? Because it feels like Gould & Gilligan have been playing fast-n-loose with the audio that we're hearing and the visuals that we're seeing (and we're pretty sure that's the case with color/black & white choices). While the scene's familiar, there are some question marks. A recasting of the taxi driver? The front of that tax looks dirty, could we be seeing the end of a long journey to… somewhere? And is what we're hearing a flashback to that scene, or the conversation going on in "Gene's" head as he slips back into his old "Saul" ways? And then there's the matter of who it is that's getting out of the cab, and is that hat in their hand? Because even though it's only a quick glimpse? That hat looks a little familiar… Our best guess? That what we're hearing is in "Gene's" mind and he's heading somewhere to settle some matters.

Proving there's no rest for the wicked when it comes to dumping more gasoline on our brain's dumpster fire of random speculation, here's a look at another teaser for AMC's Better Call Saul, "You Know Who You Are":

In another teaser, we were shown a recap of how things have gone for "Gene" in the times that we've seen, leading up to that moment when he tells the person on the other end of the phone that he's going to personally "fix" being made by someone who remembered him as Saul Goodman. Not only was that an interesting note to end on, but you'll notice in the clip that it's a different taxi driver. And then there's the caption that came with the teaser, "Things aren't always black and white." Hmmm… Here's a look at that teaser, followed by a rundown of our thoughts on the previous teaser and how this could all be tied together very soon:

Another teaser focuses on a hands-free phone earpiece (and you know who wears those, right) on a table with the light blinking. It sounds like we have Jimmy (Odenkirk) doing the voiceovers, saying to whoever he's speaking to, "I am not your friend. And if you get greedy and decide to come back for more? Don't." Okay, our ten-second theory on the teaser? While the visual is in color, implying that it's in the show's current time or maybe close to the "Breaking Bad" handoff. But the audio is actually from Jimmy-now-"Gene Takovic" and set in the black-n-white future. And those words are being spoken to "Gene's" new "friend" who knows "Gene" from his Saul days, who might also be seeing something to drive home the point to never darken "Gene's" door ever again. Could this be the beginning of "Saul Goodman 2.0"?

Okay, so with that in mind? Here's a look at another piece of the puzzle as we inch closer to the return of the Breaking Bad prequel spinoff series (and let us know in the comments below what you think about our theory):

And here's a look back at the teaser "The Superlab":

Now here's a look at the teaser "Suit Up" which offers us a tour of the various stages of Jimmy's life via his fashion- including his "Gene Takovic" time. But the last hanger is empty and seen swinging. Could that mean that it's the end of the line for Jimmy after "Gene"? Or does this connect with that previously-released piece of key art showing "Gene" either putting on or taking off that red sports coat (see above)? Could that swinging hanger be the one that the coat was resting on? And if that's the case, is it foreshadowing "Gene" rebreaking bad back to Saul? Take a look…

"So… After all that. A happy ending.": And then we have the following teaser for the final six episodes, with the inside of a home shown in black-n-white (so we know it's post-Breaking Bad) and though no one is present, it's Jimmy/Saul/Gene's voice we hear saying those words. Could we be looking at a "happy ending" for the two, or more like what we're thinking is that Kim somehow gets away with some level of "clean" while Jimmy's left looking in from the outside?

