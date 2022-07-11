Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8 Notes, Thoughts & More (SPOILERS)

Tonight brought the first of the final six episodes of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, and you would be doing backstrokes in the swimming pool of understatement if you said that expectations were high heading into S06E08 "Point and Shoot" (directed by Gilligan and written by Gordon Smith). Before the credits rolled on the midseason finale, Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim (Seehorn) had a front-row seat as Lalo (Tony Dalton) put an end to their Howard (Patrick Fabian) problem permanently. To paraphrase Lalo, it was a way for him to get his lawyers' attention. So what did we learn from a theoretical standpoint by the time the credits rolled on an episode that writer & EP Smith described as "surprisingly sad"? Okay, so consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on and we're throwing down an image spoiler buffer, and we'll meet you on the other side.

"BETTER CALL SAUL" S06E08 RANDOM THOUGHTS

I was pleasantly surprised that we didn't have any other timelines come into play tonight, which means they're playing fast-n-loose with the advertising. Because we've seen a lot of "Gene Takovic," and the moments immediately following "Breaking Bad" have been stepping up.

The moment we saw the dress shoe wash up on the beach, we knew how Howard's death was being handled. I understand the "sad" part that Smith was talking about because Howard will be remembered under a false narrative (and as we see later, without a body to properly bury).

Jimmy uses his best "weapon" once again, this time in an effort to save Kim by convincing Lalo that Kim is the better person to kill (who we learn later is) Gus (Giancarlo Esposito). Interesting how Gus seemed surprised that someone talked Lalo into anything, and that's because Gus knew that Kim or Jimmy assassinating him was only the surface plan.

WE GOT SOMETHING RIGHT!!! While we weren't expecting Howard to end up in there with him, we had a feeling that Lalo was going to end up metaphorically & literally part of the foundation of the future in the form of that meth superlab.

Okay, let's just say it. Gus' instincts are f***ing creepy.

SYMBOLIC MOMENT: Maybe not as in-your-face as the moment she turned her car around to help Jimmy with a last-second problem with their Howard scam, another defining moment for Kim when she chooses to keep driving and not look to get the police's attention.

SYMBOLIC MOMENT II: Seeing Howard and Lalo's bodies in the ground felt like two major narrative stages in the show's life had finally been put to rest. It's really starting to feel like all roads now lead to "Breaking Bad" at this point.

"You said you were watching us! Where were you?!": Kim makes a very good point to Mike (Jonathan Banks), calling out one of his rare lapses in judgment.

"BREAKING BAD" CONNECTION: With Mike not giving a clearer picture to Jimmy about Lalo's fate, it would make sense why Saul would still see Lalo as a "boogeyman" when he name drops him to Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in "Breaking Bad."

So with that, we will see you back here next week for S06E09 "Fun and Games" (directed by Michael Morris and written by Ann Cherkis), and make sure to check with us throughout the week for news, previews, and more!