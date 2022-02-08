Better Call Saul Star: Season 6 "Our Best"; Happy Anniversary, "Gene"!

If you're a fan of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul, then you're already having a pretty good week and it's only Tuesday. Yesterday saw the release of the first serious teaser for the Bob Odenkirk (aka Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) & Rhea Seehorn (aka Kim Wexler)-starring "Breaking Bad" prequel, and let's just say that a little means a lot. Because in the span of 15 seconds, we had Daniel Moncada & Luis Moncada's Leonel & Marco Salamanca walking through the crime scene aftermath of a failed attempt on Lalo's (Tony Dalton) life (and clues to the season premiere date but more on that in a minute). Today, it's time to reflect on what a long, strange trip it's been as the series celebrates its 7th anniversary. That's right, it was February 8, 2015, when "Uno" first hit our screens and started hitting "Breaking Bad" fans with some serious timey-wimey stuff that's still being obsessed over to this day. To mark the occasion, AMC released special key art reminding all of us who the "criminal… lawyer" is who's been on the line for us for seven years. Here's a look at Jimmy's birthday card, followed by Odenkirk making some bold promises about the show's final run:

And here's a look at Odenkirk's tweet promising not just "a helluva great season" but also "our best" of the series run:

Now here's a look back at the teaser released yesterday for the return of AMC's Better Call Saul for its sixth and final season, with the "D" and "R" clues having us leaning towards a return on Monday, April 18th:

Speaking with Variety about her upcoming short-form digital series Cooper's Bar for AMC (not connected to BCS) at the beginning of November 2021, Seehorn couldn't (and probably wouldn't) offer much in terms of the show's "deep dark secrets" on either side of the camera (though Schnauz confirmed at the end of October that Episode 610 was being worked on & that the final season will have a mix of new and returning directors). But she did say that co-star Odenkirk was "doing amazing" and as for the scripts that she's been reading? Well, we'll leave it to Seehorn to end things with a ten-ton teasing mic drop: "Whether I'm in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It's going to blow people's minds. I can't wait for it to come out." Then later in the month, Dalton had a tease or two to offer fans. While speaking with Collider to promote his turn in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne, Dalton was asked what he could offer about the final season's scripts. Though much like Seehorn, there wasn't much that Dalton could offer with regards to specifics but he did say that he was "very excited" about what he's read so far. "You have no idea what's going to happen. It's out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control," Dalton teased about the final scripts for Gilligan and Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series.