Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Clarifies Any S06 Premiere Confusion

Yesterday, we checked in with Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz to see how things were looking with production on the Bob Odenkirk-starring "Breaking Bad" prequel spinoff. Fans learned a number of things from the interview (more on that below) but apparently, there was some confusion regarding what he said about the AMC series' return date and how folks interpreted it. In the following screencap, Schnauz clarifies that he didn't say or was looking to imply that there wasn't a Season 6 premiere date locked in. He assumes there is but doesn't know- and if there is one, he wouldn't be on the need-to-know list. That's for other folks to decide. "This headline kind of twists what I said. I'm sure the [Better Call Saul] premiere day has been decided, it's just that I have no idea when that is. It will be announced by either AMC, Sony or Peter G [Gould] at some point," Schnauz explained:

In the interview, Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Three highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season- in particular, how the final season will be split & aired, "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

On If the Season Will Be Broken Into Two Parts: "I don't know. Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob's heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired. Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now. I just finished editing my director's cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I'm still waiting to hear the dates of when I'll prep and direct 611."

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding when to bring Lalo Into the Series & If There's More of Him on the Way: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."