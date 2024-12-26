Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: beyonce, netflix, nfl

Beyoncé Bowl Set for This Week; Netflix Releases NFL Halftime Show

Along with releasing highlights from her NFL Christmas Gameday halftime performance, Netflix confirmed that Beyoncé Bowl would hit this week.

Yes, yes, we know, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens! There was a game! Somebody won! It means something for the playoffs… blah… blah… blah. Of course, Netflix's inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday was focused on what the professional football league had to offer – until Beyoncé arrived and decided it was time to take over the conversation with a halftime show that hit on so many levels that we're still finding names for some of them. The global phenomenon blew past expectations with a performance that made the case for Beyoncé being one of the best (if not the best) live performers going today – and she brought along family and some familiar faces aboard to join in on the festivities.

While the entire performance is worth checking out (with Netflix releasing several looks), our personal highlights included an amazing performance of "Ya Ya" and "Jolene," along with Beyoncé being joined by country singers Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer for The Beatles' "Blackbird." Shaboozey joined the singer for "Spaghetti," with Post Malone making the scene decked out in denim to perform "Levi's Jeans" with Beyoncé in front of a denim truck (a very cool and fun visual). And who didn't get a kick to "the feels" when Blue Ivy took to the stage to dance beside her mother during "Texas Hold 'Em"? When it comes to the visuals and grandeur, this was a halftime performance that understood just how global the streaming stage was and held nothing back (with that moment during the finale when Beyoncé was raised in the air as the "BANG!" sign unfurled being a major eyeball-grabber).

Beyoncé and Netflix didn't stop there, though. The streaming service announced that the stand-alone special Beyoncé Bowl – offering a fuller picture of the halftime performance – would be hitting the service later this week. In addition, a mini-teaser was released showing Beyoncé on a white horse, waving an American flag before looking at us, followed by a quick cut to the screen reading "1.14.25" – meaning that something is definitely happening on January 14, 2025. A new concert tour start? A new special? New music? Stay tuned!

Enjoy the Ho Ho Ho-down all over again. Beyoncé's show-stopping #NFLonNetflix Halftime performance will be available on Netflix as a standalone special. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/TQZnbZ3Y2e — Netflix (@netflix) December 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

