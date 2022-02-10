Big Sky Season 2 E09 Preview Images: Jenny & Cassie Search for Answers

Today brings a double-shot of news for fans of ABC's Big Sky, First, we learned that Constance Zimmer (Good Trouble, Condor) was joining the cast this season in a key recurring role (more on that in a minute). But now with only two weeks to go until the popular series returns for the remainder of its second season, viewers are getting a look at the first set of preview images for "Trust Issues" (along with an episode overview and teaser trailer). and as you're about to see, the aftermath of Joseph's death will leave Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) demanding answers as storylines begin to converge. Meanwhile, to absolutely no one's surprise, Ronald (Brian Geraghty) ends up complicating things for Wolf (John Carroll Lynch), Agatha (Romy Rosemont), and Phoebe (Zoë Noelle Baker). And that's just scratching the surface of what's to come beginning Thursday, February 24th:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 "Trust Issues": Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph's death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis' betrayal; and Wolf and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan.

Zimmer's Alicia is an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar's (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love. Charismatic, cunning, and confident, Alicia's success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer's trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer's children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders. Now here's a look at the most recent teaser for the show's return later this month:

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.