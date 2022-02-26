Big Sky Season 2 E10 Preview Finds Family Affairs Getting Deadlier

ABC's Big Sky wasted no time ramping up the drama when it returned this week, with the biggest headline being Ronald (Brian Geraghty) taking his vendetta against Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) to a deadly & personal level. Now Cassie's out for blood and suspecting everyone, while Jenny looks to catch the killer before the body count rises further. Meanwhile, Wolf (John Carroll Lynch) has lost control of the "Ronald situation" and has paid a personal price… and who are these "bosses" that were referenced? Meanwhile, Ren (Janina Gavankar) & Jag (Vinny Chhibber) have a "teen problem" to clear up and some other business to make right before their father Verr (Bernard White) arrives. All of that and more in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Happy Thoughts":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10 "Happy Thoughts": Ren intervenes with Jenny's plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father's visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph's ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path?

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.