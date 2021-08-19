Big Sky Season 2: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Among 7 Joining ABC Series Cast

The casting announcements for the second season of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky continued on Thursday, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is set for a key role when the series returns. In addition, Madelyn Kientz (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Troy Johnson (On My Block), Lola Reid (Barkskins), Jeremy Taylor ("It" films), TV Carpio (Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark), and Arturo Del Puerto (Camping) also joining a cast that includes Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, and recently-announced Janina Gavankar. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring. Here's a look at the character descriptions that were released:

Sigler's Tonya works as a waitress at a local diner. She and her boyfriend have big plans, that is until he mysteriously disappears. Tonya hires the services of Dewell & Hoyt to find her boyfriend, but she is withholding some secrets of her own. Like all of the women in this town, it would be unwise to underestimate Tonya. Kientz's Max is Cassie's teenage babysitter, who uses her quiet cool and sarcastic wit to navigate the stormy waters of adolescence. Her close group of friends is a welcome solace from her complicated home life. However, the teens' bonds will be tested when they witness an unspeakable crime. Johnson's Harper is Max's brazenly confident, daring, and opportunistic best friend. Harper works after school at her father's struggling local diner. When she discovers an illicit way out of her difficult circumstances, she and Max's relationship will be put on edge.

Reid's Madison is the third musketeer to Max and Harper and the "baby sister" to Bridger, but that doesn't stop her from throwing her sibling weight around. Taking after her lawyer parents, she's the most rational and pragmatic friend in the group. Madison's composure will be pushed to its breaking point as her friends and family are thrown into danger. Taylor's Bridger is Madison's precocious older brother. He's close with his sister, who often has to rein in his impulsivity. Bridger lands himself in trouble when he tries to take the teens' precarious situation into his own hands. Carpio's Rachel is Max's mother, a kindhearted woman, stuck in a rut. Despite Rachel's drinking habit and her turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Max is the center of her universe. Del Puerto's T-Lock is Rachel's ne'er-do-well boyfriend, oozing with entrepreneurial self-confidence, especially when it comes to his myriad of "get-rich-quick" opportunities. Though he can be a loose cannon and leeches money off a begrudging Max behind her mother's back, T-Lock genuinely loves Rachel.

In Season 2 of the Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

ABC's Big Sky Season 1 starred Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

