Billions Season 6 Trailer: Chuck's Going After Where They Live

By the time the dust settled on the fifth season of Showtime's Billions, the war between Chuck (Paul Giamatti), Bobby (Damian Lewis), and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) took a dramatic turn when Bobby fled to Switzerland to avoid Chuck's legal reach in "No Direction Home"- thus marking the end of Lewis' five-season run on the series. But showrunners & EPs Brian Koppelman and David Levien's (co-created with Andrew Ross Sorkin) long-running series never seems to run out of rich people to take down, as you're about to see in the official trailer for the show's sixth season return. Because now it's Chuck versus Prince, with a war that's about to literally find its way to the streets.

Now here's a look at the new war ahead when Showtime's Billions returns on Sunday, January 23rd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billions Season 6 (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0gTcXCxlCU)

As Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) takes his place on the Axe Capital throne, he's determined to change the game – and new money means no mercy. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is convinced no one should have that much wealth or that much power. With Prince firmly in Chuck's crosshairs, forces will be rallied and scores will be settled. And as all the players seek out new alliances, only one thing's for certain… wealth means war.

Here's a look at a preview for Showtime's Billions from the fifth season where Mike made it pretty clear to Bobby that there's a difference between believing and bluffing- and Mike Prince definitely believes in himself. Considering how things ended this past season, turns out this was foreshadowing:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Believe in Myself' Part 2 Teaser | Billions | Season 5 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQu7aZ4IEk)

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions Season 5 starred Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season. Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) joined the cast in the recurring role of Winslow- the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation.