Billions Season 7 Episode 1 Preview: Prince Isn't Waiting for 2028

Kicking off its final season this weekend, here's a sneak preview for Showtime, Brian Koppelman, and David Levien's Billions.

This weekend, it's the beginning of the end. Because the 12-episode seventh & final season of Billions begins streaming on Friday, August 11 – with its on-air debut set for Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime. Stemming from showrunners Brian Koppelman & David Levien, the final run brings Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod back into the mix, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) running for POTUS, and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) looking to play them both – without getting played in the process. Joining Lewis, Giamatti & Stoll for the final run are Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins. To give you a better sense of what's at stake, the following sneak preview finds Prince asking for Wendy's (Siff) help to prep him for his Presidential run – to help him see his personal failings before they go public. But Wendy's right when she says that it's a little too early to be going down that route for a 2028 run. Except Prince is looking to move that up to 2024…

Here's a look at that sneak preview for the final season of Billions, set to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime tomorrow and hitting Showtime screens on Sunday night:

In the final season, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) returns as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the seventh and final season of Showtime's Billions:

"'Billions' has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," shared Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise." The Showtime series is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

