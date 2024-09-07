Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Blue Eye Samurai, netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program

Series creators, writers, and EPs Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai wins the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Back in December 2023, the good news came down that series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's (Logan, American Gods) Blue Eye Samurai would be back for a second season. When it does – thanks to tonight's Creative Arts Emmy Awards – the beautifully epic animated series will do so as an Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Animated Program. Directed by Jane Wu – with Noizumi serving as showrunner – the series spotlights Maya Erskine's Mizu, who seeks revenge while fighting the prejudice and patriarchy of her time. Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai was nominated in a category that also included Bob's Burgers, Scavengers Reign, The Simpsons, and X-Men '97.

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Here's a look back at the official trailers, followed by previously-released preview clips, the series overview, and the original teaser for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai – now streaming:

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series set to hit Netflix screens on November 3,

