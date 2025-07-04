Posted in: Anime, MLB, Sports, TV | Tagged: dodgers, one piece

One Piece Star Emily Rudd Throw Out LA Dodgers First Pitch (VIDEO)

Emily Rudd threw out the first pitch on Thursday during the Los Angeles Dodgers' "One Piece Night" to help celebrate Nami's birthday.

It's hard to believe that it's been more than a month since Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) introduced fans to Tony Tony Chopper (voiced by actor Mikaela Hoover) during Netflix's TUDUM global fan event. However, showrunners Matt Owens and Joe Tracz's live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece made its presence known once again on Thursday night for a very important reason: to celebrate Nami's birthday in a very cool way. Continuing the growing love affair between anime and professional sports in the U.S., MLB's the Los Angeles Dodgers held "'One Piece' Night" at Dodger Stadium, with folks who made it out to the game getting a pretty sweet drone show, some cool swag, and a chance to watch Rudd throw out the first pitch.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the night, including Rudd's pitch, the themed "Make Some Noise" video, and some of the food selections available:

One Piece Season 2: A Look at The Cast

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!