Bluey Blows a Paw During Pre-Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Inflation

Though it looks like things will be fine, we had a scare during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflations when Bluey blew a paw.

The only thing more popular than NBC's broadcast of the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is what happens in NYC the night before, as the balloons are inflated and the floats are finalized. But with the parade set to kick off in only a little more than 12 hours, a balloon tragedy struck. During NBC New York's live coverage of the pre-parade festivities, reporters Gilma Avalos and Kay Angrum broke in with some troubling news concerning Joe Brumm's Bluey. Between now and 8:30 am ET, balloon medics are going to have to work overtime because one of the parade's most popular displays appears to have blown a paw. As you can see in the video above (beginning at around the 21:41 mark) and in the screencap below, Bluey is down for the count – but not out – after what spectators reported was a loud pop during its inflation along Central Park West earlier this afternoon.

According to reports, a loud noise from the balloon attracted the attention of a number of spectators (as well as a gust of wind from the escaping air) – with a hole reported in Bluey's paw and a portion of the balloon deflated. Of course, everyone is concerned – and rightfully so. It mother-f***ing Bluey, people! Thankfully, folks involved with the parade were telling the media that everything should be okay and Bluey should be gracing the skies of NYC on Thanksgiving as planned.

Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See

Some say it's Taylor Swift. Others say it's "Paw Patrol." And let's not forget Peppa Pig. But if there was an annual clandestine meeting where all of the dominating pop culture figures and franchises would update their respective plans for global domination, there's only one who would be sitting at the head of the table – the "tribal chief" (for our WWE fans reading this). You're damn right we're talking Brumm's Bluey. Though aimed at preschool viewers, the animated series has become a kind of "soap opera" for a lot of folks well above the age of being called a "preschooler." but even global domination on an unprecedented level isn't enough to get past Disney standards & practices – which is why S02E13: "Dad Baby" never made it onto the streaming service. But if you think the animated powerhouse didn't have a way to work around "The Mouse," then you just don't know Bluey.

In the episode, Bandit shows his kids Bluey & Bingo a use for their old baby harness – leading to a moment when Bandit finds himself facing the harsh (and painful) truths of how going into labor feels. It's a seven-minute episode so we're keeping things vague because it's really worth watching – handled expertly once again by Brumm and the team. If you watch Bluey outside of Disney+, then you should've been able to check out the episode. But if you subscribe to "The Mouse's" streamer, the episode is still missing. Was the visual of Bandit "going into labor" too much for Disney's standards regarding programming for preschoolers? Possibly – but the folks over at Bluey have fixed the situation by making the episode available online – and we have it waiting for you above.

