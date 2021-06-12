Unknown: Blumhouse, Epix Announce Thriller Series Cast

Blumhouse has revealed who will be starring in their new Epix series Unknown. The show focuses on a group of high school students whose school bus crashes while on a field trip. Relationships are tested amongst the students once they realize they are being stalked by a mysterious attacker who intends to drive them out of their bucolic adolescence and straight into a horrifying fight to survive. So a survivor story with some kind of slasher twist. Yep, that sounds like Blumhouse. The young cast for the show can be found below.

Blumhouse Always Finds Great Talent For Their Shows.

Brianne Tju (Light As a Feather, I Know What You Did Last Summer), Benjamin Wadsworth (Your Honor), Uriah Shelton (Freaky), and Ali Gallo (The Carpool) will be the leads, and joining them are Peter Giles (Into the Dark: Pilgrim), Josh Mikel (The Walking Dead), Lo Graham (Scream Queens), Blake Burt (Pitch Perfect 2), Drew Scheid (Halloween), CJ LeBlanc (Just Mercy), and Dana Wing Lau (Fung Family Feast). Marcus Dunstan is directing from a script by Paul Soter, working again with Blumhouse after their entry into the Hulu Blumhouse series Into The Dark. That one was the Thanksgiving episode Pilgrim. Soter was also responsible for writing the screenplays for Saw IV, V, VI, and Saw: The Final Chapter and Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark.

With that talent familiar with working with Blumhouse and that much young talent in front of the camera, this is one to keep tabs on. Blumhouse has had a bunch of success on the small screen, and now with this partnership with Epix, we will be getting even more horror on our TVs. That can only be a good thing, and the premise for this one has me hooked. Hopefully, we can see some footage soon.

