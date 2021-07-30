Bob Odenkirk "Doing Great", Will Address the Public Soon: David Cross

It felt like the world paused earlier this week when it was reported that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC series. Millions of Odenkirk's friends and fans took to social media to express their concerns and anxiously await an update. hat news came the following day with a statement confirming that Odenkirk was in stable condition after suffering a heart attack (you can check out the full statement below). Two days later, and we have a new update on how Odenkirk is doing from his long-time friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross– and it's got a very nice ring to it. "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote in a tweet earlier today. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," said Odenkirk's representatives in a statement earlier this week updating Odenkirk's condition. Now here's a look at Cross' tweet sharing the promising update:

Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!! — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

First reported by TMZ, the award-winning actor collapsed Tuesday while on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico (with original reports having the incident taking place in California), requiring crew members to call an ambulance. Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital for medical care, with the cause of his collapse still unknown as of this writing. Sources in law enforcement told TMZ that they received a call at 11:34 AM from the lot about a medical emergency.

