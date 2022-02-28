Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever

With Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) and a rescheduled Charli XCX set for this weekend and Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) and Rosalía on tap for the following weekend, March is getting off to a strong start for NBC's Saturday Night Live. With Isaac and Charli XCX most likely getting their intro video tomorrow to kick off their SNL promo cycle, we have an open day today that's actually being filled by those rare instances where various geek loves coverage in a "perfect storm" of coolness. In this case, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk stopped by SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show to promote his new autobiography Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama, which means he covered a large chunk of his career well beyond the "Breaking Bad" spinoff. In fact, he shared a great story about the time action movie star Steven Seagal hosted SNL back in April 1991.

Now to offer some background intel, Odenkirk was a writer on SNL from 1987-1995 (129 episodes) and occasionally appeared on-camera. Seagal was such a horrible host that series creator & executive producer Lorne Michaels banned him from ever hosting again (referring to Segal as the "worst host ever" and even sneaking in a jab at Seagal when Nicolas Cage hosted about him being the "biggest jerk" who's ever been on the long-running sketch comedy & music series). In the clip below, Odenkirk starts off by sharing how one of Seagal's biggest sticking points before appearing in Dana Carvey & Kevin Nealon's "Hans & Franz" sketch. No matter what happens, he wins. From there, Odenkirk explains how Seagal would act as if he had never watched or even heard of SNL, which he wasn't buying into. But the best is saved for last as Odenkirk explains the last sketch's attempt to replicate one of Seagal's actions movies but live. So it's set in an Exxon conference room with Phil Hartman and a whole bunch of stuntmen (seriously), with Seagal coming in and just "laying waste" to them before looking at the camera and making… a pro-environment statement?!? Here's a look at Odenkirk sharing the story of Seagal hosting SNL and the bizarre final sketch the action movie star wrote as the show's final sketch:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

