Bob Odenkirk Says Guru Nation "Really the Next 'Mr. Show' Project"

Even with Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul not kicking off its final run for another month or so, Bob Odenkirk was clearly already eyeing his next project- and looking to go in a very different direction than from his role in the beloved "Breaking Bad" spinoff. We learned in February that Bob Odenkirk and David Cross (Arrested Development) would be teaming for an unofficial "Mr. Show" reunion, teaming with Bill Odenkirk and Paramount+ for the docu-style comedy Guru Nation. Directed by Jason Woliner (Borat 2), the series finds Bob Odenkirk and Cross playing rival gurus manipulating the minds of their deluded followers. Stemming from Paramount Television Studios, Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Odenkirk, Jason Woliner, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Tim Sarkes are set to executive produce. Now, Bob Odenkirk is offering up some more intel on what he calls "really the next 'Mr. Show' project."

When asked during an interview with Variety if he and Cross had been approached about reviving their sketch comedy series, Bob Odenkirk explained that Guru Nation would essentially be the ensemble's next project, with writing underway and the team looking to film sometime this summer. From there, he and his son Nate Odenkirk list off how many Mr. Show vets are appearing in their audio comedy podcast Summer in Argyle:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.