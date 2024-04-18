Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: charlie sheen, chuck lorre, max, shohei ohtani

Bookie S02: Chuck Lorre on Charlie Sheen Return, Ohtani Controversy

Now that all's right in the world in Chuck Lorre's world with his Two and a Half Men reunion with star Charlie Sheen on his Max sports comedy series Bookie, the creator is ready to bring him back for more in season two. "I've always been an admirer of his work. His work is impeccable," Lorre told Deadline at the Contenders TV. "After all this time, his chops are undiminished. It was an extraordinary experience to put everything behind us and work together again."

Bookie: Chuck Lorre on His Charlie Sheen Reunion

In Bookie, Sheen had a recurring role playing a fictionalized version of himself running a card game at a facility, leaving out the actor's harder edge aspects at bay. In the premiere episode, he reunited with all the actors featured in the poker game sequence CBS sitcom series' pilot that also included his co-star Angus T. Jones, who played Jake Harper on TAAHM. In Bookie, he also played himself. Not in the scene was Two and Half Men's other main core cast member, Jon Cryer, who played Alan Harper, wasn't featured in the original scene, either. The current star of NBC's Extended Family wasn't exactly keen on a reboot series, Sheen, following his infamous meltdown that led to his early exit, but told The View a reunion like the Friends one on Max would be on the table.

Co-created by Nick Bakay, Bookie follows Danny Sebastian Maniscalco) and his partner, former NFL star Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), as they romp around Los Angeles trying to keep their illegal sports betting operation in play. Speaking of LA, the two talked about Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and the controversy against his former interpreter. "We can't believe anybody is stupid enough to bank wire millions of dollars. You can't hide that," Lorre said. "It's a cash business when you are running a book. You don't write a check." "It's so our show," Bakay added. "We have a lot of [bookie] consultants who were very forthright. One thing we can never pin them down on is cash." Bookie, which also stars Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia, is available to stream on Max. For more, you can check out the piece here.

