Bookish Season 2 Wraps Filming; First-Look Image Gallery Released

Bookish Season 2 has wrapped filming, with Ruth Dodd joining, and new images of Mark Gatiss and the rest of the cast have now been released.

As filming for the hotly anticipated second series of hit Bookish wrapped, UKTV unveiled a selection of first-look images offering a glimpse of what's in store for the guest stars and the original ensemble. Star of Celebrity Traitors, Ruth Codd, also joins the line-up as India Flynn.

Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book, alongside Polly Walker as Trottie Book and Connor Finch as Jack Blunt. The series also stars Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris, and Buket Kömür as Nora. The series also sees the return of Rosie Cavaliero as Ada Dredge, Gerard Horan as Mr Baseheart, Nadia Albina as Dr Calder, and Jonas Nay as Felix. Along with Ruth Codd, series two guest stars include Jason Watkins as Harold Sneed, Miranda Richardson as Duchess Alberta, alongside Simon Callow as 'E', Rupert Graves as Colonel Reggie Winters, Claire Skinner as Mrs Calthrop, Youssef Kerkour as Yusuf, Allan Corduner as Maxie Kleinmann, and many more.

Bookish Season 2: 1946 London is Still Murder-y

In the second series, Book investigates the world of spiritualism when he's asked to help solve the mysterious case involving medium, Harold Sneed (Watkins). Off Savile Row, Bliss asks Book to help in a puzzling murder at a gentleman's outfitters – the elderly tailor Maxie Kleinmann (Corduner) is keen to confess to the murder, but the evidence doesn't quite stack up and points to something much more complex and sinister. And Book and Jack are sent to the seemingly charming German village of Würl by the mysterious 'E' (Callow) to thwart a thieving Duchess (Richardson) at Christmas time. However, festivities take a deadly turn when Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own, past and present, in an ominous castle brimming with plausible murder suspects.

Book's close association to the police continues to be not without its personal dangers and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie (Walker), is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters (Graves). Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference.

London, 1946, is the setting for Bookish, where viewers are introduced to the appropriately named Gabriel Book (Gatiss), who owns a bookshop in Archangel Lane. If his War was packed with espionage and secrets, Book's Peace is just as full of adventure! Now he helps the police solve the strangest of crimes and the knottiest of murders.

Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss created Bookish, which is a production of Eagle Eye Drama (an ITV Studios Company). As an international distributor, Beta Film handles worldwide sales, with PBS Distribution holding North American rights. The series is executive produced by Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino for Eagle Eye and Helen Perry for UKTV. Carolina Giammetta returns as director and executive producer alongside producer Jake Harvey, with episodes written by Mark Gatiss, Matthew Sweet, and Ian Hallard. The second series of Bookish will air on U&alibi later this year.

The first series, which aired last year on U&alibi, launched successfully, averaging 1.5 million viewers and exceeding benchmarks to rank as the channel's second-highest-performing premiere ever. All six episodes of Bookish series one are available to stream in the UK via Sky, NOW, and Virgin Media, and in the US via PBS. The spin-off book, also titled Bookish and written by series co-creator and co-writer Matthew Sweet, is now available to purchase.

