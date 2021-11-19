Bosch: Author Michael Connelly Offers Tour of "The Dark Hours" World

Author Michael Connelly has been having a pretty good week in terms of his character, now-private investigator Harry Bosch. First, the star of Amazon Studios' adaptation of Connelly's novels Titus Welliver took advantage of his time at New York Magazine's Vulture Festival to let fans know that the Bosch spinoff series was officially titled Bosch: Legacy and that it was set to premiere on IMDb TV in 2022 (though no specific date or time window was revealed). The news came on the heels of the release of Connelly's latest Bosch mystery-thriller novel The Dark Hours, which finds him teaming up with the author's popular LAPD detective Renée Ballard to stop a methodical killer after they strike on New Year's Eve. To help introduce readers to the novel, Connelly came up with a very cool way to bring Ballard & Bosch's world to life.

In the following featurette, Connelly offers readers a very cool location tour of a number of the locations mentioned in his January 2021-set novel The Dark Hours- check it out below (followed by an overview of the novel):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Michael Connelly Presents THE DARK HOURS Location Tour (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sI0BG-n6QY)

There's chaos in Hollywood at the end of the New Year's Eve countdown. Working her graveyard shift, LAPD Detective Renée Ballard waits out the traditional rain of lead as hundreds of revelers shoot their guns into the air. Only minutes after midnight, Ballard is called to a scene where a hardworking auto shop owner has been fatally hit by a bullet in the middle of a crowded street party. Ballard quickly concludes that the deadly bullet could not have fallen from the sky and that it is linked to another unsolved murder—a case at one time worked by Detective Harry Bosch. At the same time, Ballard hunts a fiendish pair of serial rapists, the Midnight Men, who have been terrorizing women and leaving no trace. Determined to solve both cases, Ballard feels like she is constantly running uphill in a police department indelibly changed by the pandemic and recent social unrest. It is a department so hampered by inertia and low morale that Ballard must go outside to the one detective she can count on: Harry Bosch. But as the two inexorable detectives work together to find out where old and new cases intersect, they must constantly look over their shoulders. The brutal predators they are tracking are ready to kill to keep their secrets hidden.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Book Trailer: The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly- On Sale Now (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ7del34ypE)

Bosch: Legacy takes place 2 years after he quit the LAPD during the previous series finale, becoming a private investigator working for crusading big money attorney Money "Honey" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), a former foe who sued him in a wrongful shooting suit when he was a cop (with both the shooting & trial depicted in the opening minutes of the first episode of the original series) who became an occasional ally over their time together when she took him on as a client. Bosch's daughter Maddie will also be a focus of the new series as she joins the police force, tracing her journey from the academy to the street (with the first season reportedly adapting the novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye). Produced by Fabel Entertainment, the spinoff for IMDb TV is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless), with Fuentes also directing the pilot.

"I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well," said Connelly back in March 2021 when the news was first announced. "To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with 'Money' Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for. And to continue our relationship with Amazon and be part of the IMDb TV lineup will ensure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show. I can't wait to get started."