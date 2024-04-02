Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, maggie q, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

Bosch: Author Michael Connelly Posts Renée Ballard/The Waiting Teaser

Bosch Update: Arriving on November 5th, author Michael Connelly shared a teaser video for the next Det. Renée Ballard novel, The Waiting.

Earlier today, we passed along a possible filming update on Prime Video's upcoming Maggie Q-starring Untitled Renée Ballard Series. Now, we're shifting back to the literary side of bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse." On November 5th. Det. Renée Ballard's story continues with Connelly's new novel The Waiting (in print, eBook & audiobook) –with some familiar faces also on hand. Previously, we had a look at the official overview of the novel (waiting for you below) – but now, we have a look at the teaser trailer that was released (above).

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch.

Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Taking to Instagram, Sherwood announced that the writers' room had officially wrapped and that it was time to move on to "casting, prep, and production." "The writer's room for Ballard is officially wrapped! Next steps: casting, prep, and production. It's going to be a long road but this first leg was a damn DELIGHT. The writers you see here are proof that talent and kindness CAN co-exist. I'm overrun with gratitude for them, for [Michael Connelly], and for the best partner Michael Alaimo. Y'all get ready for Renee Ballard," Sherwood wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – including a look at the writers' room and Alaimo (followed by Connelly reposting Sherwood's news):

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

