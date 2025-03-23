Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch Heads to London to Track a Killer? Titus Welliver Likes The Idea

Bosch: Legacy's Titus Welliver could see Harry Bosch's story continue in film-length adventures - and would like to see Harry head to London.

With only days to go until the third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy starts hitting our screens, series star Titus Welliver has been making the rounds to not only promote the streaming series' final run but also discuss his two-show, ten-season run. One topic, in particular, that Welliver has been addressing is his future as Harry Bosch. We know that fans can expect to see Welliver appear alongside Maggie Q in the upcoming spinoff series focused on Det. Renee Ballard (with Ballard appearing in the final season of "Legacy").

Speaking with UK Express, Welliver reiterated what he shared previously that a fourth season was already being planned out before learning that "Legacy" would wrap with Season 3. "We weren't aware it was going to be the last season. We had a next-season 'bible' in our heads," Welliver shared. That said, Welliver could see Harry Bosch return in a film-length adventure – and likes the idea of having Bosch head to London to track a killer. "Mike and I have certainly bandied about the idea of doing a Bosch feature,' Welliver added.

"There's always a distinct possibility, like they've done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun-off feature-length films," Welliver shared during a recent interview with TV Insider. "So, is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so." That was when Welliver added that the creative team already had some Season 4 plans they could build from for a film or miniseries. "We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like because we'd ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department," he shared.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season sees Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz also being joined by Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity), Jeremy Glazer (Patrick Currey), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Perry Lopez). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

