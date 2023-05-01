Bosch: Legacy Renewed for Season 3; Season 2 Expands Cast Amazon Freevee and author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will be back for Season 3; new Season 2 cast announced.

We have some big news to pass along regarding the future of Amazon Freevee and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy. With the second season set to hit this fall, the series has been officially renewed for a third season. In addition, we also have some serious additions to the Season 2 cast, with David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight SagAmazon Freevee and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy.a: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men), Jessica Camacho (All Rise) and Guy Wilson (Angelyne) joining. During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's (Madison Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

Also returning for the second season are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff). In addition, today's casting news means we get Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Wilson as Det. Kevin Long. "What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further," said Connelly. "Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn't be happier with what we've done and will do."

Back in February, we learned that Amazon Studios and Connelly were going to be expanding the "Bosch" universe in a very big way. Of course, there's a second season of Bosch: Legacy on the way (possibly this fall). But now, fans can look also forward to spinoff series focused on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector still finalizing a deal to reprise his role that originally played opposite Welliver) as well as on Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in a "Bosch" television series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.