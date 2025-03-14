Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch: Legacy Season 3: Glazer, Villanueva Set for Recurring Roles

Jeremy Glazer and Miles Gaston Villanueva have joined the cast of the final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy.

Glazer portrays a councilman with hidden motives, while Villanueva is a rising detective fit for intrigue.

This season unfolds with high-stakes investigations threatening our main characters' futures.

Maggie Q debuts in Bosch: Legacy's final season, teasing a new spinoff series.

With less than two weeks to go until the third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy starts hitting screens, there are two new additions to the cast to pass along. Jeremy Glazer (Grey's Anatomy, The Good Fight) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Boys, Nancy Drew) are on board with recurring roles, Variety reported exclusively. This season, the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three main players during this final run. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

Glazer's Patrick Currey is "a West Hollywood city councilman who uses his power to keep a tight lid on his sexual proclivities. When investigators start poking around his private life, he tries to ally with Honey 'Money' Chandler to best position himself politically and legally. Villanueva's Perry Lopez is "a native Angeleno with a background in working gang murders in South Los Angeles. Recently elevated to the LAPD's elite Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) and eager to make a name for himself, he's partnered with the seasoned Det. Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) and tasked to investigate Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in a possible murder-for-hire case."

Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season sees Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz also being joined by Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

