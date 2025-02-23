Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Olson, DeVito & Howerton Posts Honor Lynne Marie Stewart

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito & Glenn Howerton took to social media to honor the late Lynne Marie Stewart.

Heading into the weekend, FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family was hit with the tragic news that Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother Bonnie, had passed away at the age of 78. Stewart first appeared in the long-running, record-setting sitcom with 2005's S01E07: "Charlie Got Molested," with 2023's S16E04: "Frank vs. Russia" being her most recent appearance (it's unclear if Stewart had filmed anything for Season 17 before her passing). While every appearance was a highlight, Bonnie reading what Charlie wrote for her in 2012's S08E06: "Charlie's Mom Has Cancer" and her work with Sandy Martin's Mrs. Mac in 2017's S12E03 "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy" are two personal highlights. Yesterday, we had a look at what Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis had to share on social media to honor the actress – since then, Howerton (with a screencap of his Instagram Stories post below), Olson, and DeVito have also posted their feelings toward Stewart:

"My heart💔 Lynn Marie Stewart was pure joy. She was as sweet and kind as she was wildly talented and immeasurably funny. I loved her and I will miss her. There's a hole in our Sunny family, but how lucky we were to have her. May you have the softest landing, Lynne," Olson wrote in her post honoring Stewart – here's a look:

"Gonna miss Lynne. Lynne Marie Stewart…So wonderful a spirit to work with on Sunny! All love to her family," DeVito shared shortly after the heartbreaking news hit:

Gonna miss Lynne. Lynne Marie Stewart…So wonderful a spirit to work with on Sunny! All love to her family. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at what Ellis had to share honoring Stewart, followed by a look at Day's post. In addition, we have a look back at those two special moments of Stewart bringing out the best in Bonnie Kelly waiting for you above:

"The brilliant and talented Lynne Marie Stewart. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of laughter," read Day's Instagram post, which also included a look at the actress in full-on Bonnie Kelly mode:

Making her onscreen debut in the 1971 film Drive, She Said, Stewart's television career spanned generations – including Laverne & Shirley, M*A*S*H, Life with Louie, Arrested Development, Night Court, The Golden Girls, Raising Hope, and many others. But in terms of our own personal pop culture lives, one of the first roles that earned Stewart a place in our hearts was as Miss Yvonne, The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland, on the late star and creator Paul Reubens' Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986 to 1990), 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Big Top Pee-wee, and other projects.

