Boston Blue Preview: Check Out Our Updated Look at S01E02: "Teammates"

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S01E02: "Teammates."

Article Summary Boston Blue returns with S01E02: "Teammates" as Lena and Danny tackle a high-stakes murder case in Boston.

Also, early previews, episode overviews, and sneak peeks for episodes 3-5 of CBS's Blue Bloods spinoff.

New recruits Jonah and Sean face their first day on the job, shaking up the Boston PD dynamic.

Upcoming episodes promise intense investigations, family drama, and Boston's unique police culture.

After a big start for the "Blue Bloods" spinoff last week, CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue returns tonight. In S01E02: "Teammates," Lena (Martin-Green) and Danny (Wahlberg) find themselves fronting a major murder investigation with serious implications. Meanwhile, Jonah (Marcus Scribner) and Sean (Mika Amonsen) prep for their first day on the job. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and three sneak peeks for tonight's episode, we also have overviews and images for S01E03: "History" (Oct. 31st), S01E04: "Rites of Passage" (Nov. 7th), and S01E05: "Suffer the Children" (Nov. 14th).

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 2-5 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 2: "Teammates" – Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) court cases is found dead. Meanwhile, Jonah (Marcus Scribner) and Sean (Mika Amonsen) prepare for their first official day on the job. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 3: "History" – A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation alongside Lena's former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), sparking personal and professional friction. Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt, while Sarah and Mae navigate emotional challenges at home and in court. Directed by Alex Zakzrewski, with a story by Rebecca Cutter.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 4: "Rites of Passage" – As the Silver family observes Yahrzeit to honor patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a beloved shop owner. Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision. Directed by Jackeline Tejada, with a story by Pam Veasey.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 5: "Suffer the Children" – Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes murder case that leads to one of Boston's most infamous unsolved crimes. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the Silver family as a complex shooting case sparks debate over accountability and parenting. Directed by Terri Kopp, with a story by Antonio Negret.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

