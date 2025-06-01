Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Recap: Unfair Booking Disrespects WWE Again

The Chadster breaks down how Tony Khan's AEW Collision disrespected WWE with fast-paced matches, dangerous moves, and anti-sports entertainment booking! 😤🤬

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster had to endure another painful episode of AEW Collision last night, and once again, Tony Khan has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back with his anti-WWE booking decisions! 🔪💸 This AEW Collision from El Paso was just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡

AEW Collision Unbiased Recap: Tony Khan's Latest Assault on Wrestling Tradition 😤💔

Claudio Castagnoli's Overly Athletic Display 🤮

The show opened with Claudio Castagnoli defeating Komander in what Tony Khan probably thinks was "good wrestling" 🙄 But The Chadster knows better! Castagnoli's giant swing was just showing off – real wrestling doesn't need all these fancy moves! WWE Superstars know that simple, sports entertainment-style action is what the fans really want: rest holds, commercial breaks, and distraction finishes! 💪 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan still doesn't get this! 😤

Swerve and Ospreay's Unnecessary Conflict 🤬

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay had some backstage drama that devolved into a brawl 🥊 The Chadster can't believe how unprofessional this looked! In WWE, backstage segments are carefully scripted and produce wholesome entertainment! 📺✨ This ongoing tension and drama between AEW's top babyfaces leaves too many people in a position to be main eventers, when everyone knows you should only have one person in position to be the world title contender at a time! Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

Don Callis Family's Cheating Ways 🙈

RPG Vice and Konosuke Takeshita beat Paragon and Tomohiro Ishii with a low blow behind the referee's back! 👎 The Chadster is disgusted that AEW Collision would showcase such blatant cheating! WWE would never allow such unsportsmanlike conduct to go unpunished! This kind of booking teaches kids that cheating is okay, and that's not okay! 😱

Okada's Boring Technical Wrestling 😴

Kazuchika Okada defeated Anthony Bowens with his so-called "Rainmaker" 💰 But The Chadster knows that real finishing moves have creative names like "Attitude Adjustment" or "RKO!" This Japanese-style technical wrestling is just too confusing for American audiences, who don't want to have to follow such hard-hitting action! WWE's sports entertainment style is much more accessible! 🇺🇸

FTR's Disrespectful Lucha Comments 😤

FTR insulted Atlantis Jr. and Templario by calling their masks "Power Ranger masks" 🎭 While The Chadster appreciates FTR standing up for American wrestling, this kind of cultural insensitivity would never happen in WWE's inclusive environment! WWE knows the right way to respect Lucha is to have Chad Gable pretend to be a luchadore from the Gulf of America and beat all the actual luchadores. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💔

Skye Blue's Unnecessarily Chaotic Match 🌀

Skye Blue lost to Mina Shirakawa in what should have been a simple match 💃 But then Julia Hart attacked Shirakawa and Toni Storm had to make the save! 😵 The Chadster is so tired of AEW's constant chaos and interference! In WWE, everyone stays in their lane and only interacts with the opponent they are directly feuding with for months at a time, not this confusing mess of interwoven storylines! This kind of booking just proves that Tony Khan doesn't respect women's wrestling the way WWE does! 👩‍🦲⚡

Gates of Agony's Pointless Squash Match 🚪💀

Gates of Agony destroyed two local enhancement talent wrestlers in what Tony Khan probably calls "showcasing dominance" 💪 But The Chadster knows that real character development comes from fifteen minute promos and having the commentary team shout catchphrases, not these boring squash matches! WWE would never waste TV time on such meaningless contests when they could be showing compelling storylines about product placement and social media followers! 📱✨ Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

La Facción Ingobernable's Over-Complicated Trios Match 🇲🇽

La Facción Ingobernable beat Top Flight and AR Fox in another high-flying mess that The Chadster couldn't even follow! 🤸‍♂️ All these dives and aerial maneuvers are just dangerous and unnecessary! WWE knows that safe, ground-based wrestling with lots of rest holds and perfectly timed commercial breaks is what fans really want to see! Then Speedball Bailey and Komander had to run out and chase off LFI, creating even more chaos! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💥

Mark Briscoe's Disrespectful Challenge 🤠

Mark Briscoe had the audacity to challenge Jon Moxley for a match at Fyter Fest, claiming it's not about the title but about proving something to his kids! 👶 The Chadster can't believe how unprofessional this is! In WWE, title matches are earned through weeks of promo battles and authority figure decisions, not because wrestlers want to prove themselves! This kind of booking makes championships meaningless! 🏆💔

Mascara Dorada's Overly Athletic AEW Collision Main Event 🎭

The main event saw Mascara Dorada defeat Hechicero with a Shooting Star Press to qualify for the International Championship match 🌟 But The Chadster is so tired of these flippy, high-risk moves that serve no storytelling purpose! WWE main events focus on character development and emotional investment, with half the time spent laying on the floor and selling, not these dangerous aerial stunts that could seriously injure someone! Tony Khan clearly doesn't care about wrestler safety the way WWE does! 🏥😰

After AEW Collision, Tony Khan Invades The Chadster's Dreams Again! 😰👁️

Last night, The Chadster had another terrifying nightmare about Tony Khan 😰 The Chadster was driving the Mazda Miata through the streets of El Paso, blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth 🎵, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, chasing The Chadster on foot! His eyes were glowing like the lights of the El Paso County Coliseum! 👁️✨ The Chadster tried to escape by driving through a White Claw factory, but Tony Khan kept getting closer, shouting "Hey now, you're a Chad star!" in a twisted version of the song! 🏃‍♂️💨 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching the steering wheel of the bed! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! 😴💭

The Chadster's Apology for The Bradster's Biased Journalism 📰😠

The Chadster also needs to address The Bradster's irresponsible post about R-Truth's WWE release 📰😠 The Bradster had the audacity to suggest that Truth could "easily find work elsewhere!" This is completely biased journalism! 🗞️ Everyone knows that when WWE releases someone, they should respectfully wait at home in case WWE needs them again! Signing with other promotions (except maybe TNA, which has the perfect subservient relationship with WWE where WWE can use their wrestlers whenever but doesn't have to pay for them) would literally stab Triple H right in the back! 🔪 The Chadster apologizes to Bleeding Cool readers for The Bradster's unprofessional coverage! 🙏

The Bottom Line on AEW Collision 💔🤬

Bully Ray perfectly captured what's wrong with AEW Collision when he said on Busted Open Radio last week: "Tony Khan's booking is clearly designed to make WWE look bad by comparison, and any objective journalist can see that WWE's carefully crafted sports entertainment is superior to this chaotic mess." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this unbiased analysis! 🎙️👏

This episode of AEW Collision was just another example of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster! 😤 Every match seemed specifically designed to cheese The Chadster off! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💔🤬

