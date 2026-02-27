Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue Returns Tonight: Here's Our S01E10: "Hard Truths" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S01E10: "Hard Truths."

CBS is back big-time this week, with a whole lot of shows either debuting or returning. That brings us to tonight's return episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. We've got an official overview, image gallery, sneak peek, and more for S01E10: "Hard Truths," but that's not all. We're also looking ahead to what the "Blue Bloods" spinoff has to offer with overviews and images for March 6th's S01E11: "Family Secrets" and March 13th's S01E12: "St. Patrick's Day."

Boston Blue Season 1: S01E10 – S01E12 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 10: "Hard Truths" – Following the release of Ben's killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief, confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances. Directed by Jason Hellmann, with a story by Jamila Daniel.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 11: "Family Secrets" – Danny and Lena race to stop a string of violent crimes before the situation spirals out of control, while Sarah's plans for a family outing take an unexpected turn. At the same time, Jonah and Sean chase a case with surprising twists, and Mae receives an invitation that could change everything. Directed by Sudz Sutherland, with a story by Pam Veasey.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 12: "St. Patrick's Day" – Danny, Sarah, and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick's Day. Meanwhile, homesickness sparks a family gathering, and Lena's personal life takes a hopeful turn. Directed by Sudz Sutherland, with a story by Terence Paul Winter & Hanna McIntosh.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

