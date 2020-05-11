Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman Share a Hug at WWE Money in the Bank

It's time for another five-star Braun Strowman classic. It will be tough for both of these competitors to top their respective previous encounters with Goldberg, but I'm sure they're going to give it their best. Bray Wyatt comes to the ring as himself, not as The Fiend. Strowman came out with the Universal Championship for his first title defense. Well, it can't be as short as the R-Truth/Bobby Lashley match, can it? Let's find out.

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship

Wyatt tried to talk to Strowman to start things off but Strowman tossed him into the corner. "The time for talking is over." They locked up and Strowman whipped Wyatt into the ropes and hit a shoulder tackle. Wyatt laughed it off and admired Strowman's strength. Strowman shouted that he's "not the same boy" he used to be. I imagine Stowman was born this late and with a full beard.

Wyatt attacks and puts Stowman in a side headlock, then whips him into the ropes, but Wyatt his the shoulder tackle. Wyatt rolls out and Strowman follows for some ringside violence, tossing Wyatt here and there throughout the ringside area before throwing him back in. Strowman hit a running splash into Wyatt in the corner and Wyatt rolled out once again. Braun did his long-running start shoulder tackle thing but Wyatt dodged and Strowman hit the announce table.

Huskus the Pig Boy appeared at ringside to cheer Wyatt on. Wyatt rolled out and hit a DDT on Strowman on the floor, then rolled him back in and hit a clothesline for two. Wyatt hit a Senton and Strowman rolled outside. Wyatt followed for ringside violence part two. Wyatt became very angry at Strowman for making him drive Strowman's head into the steel ring steps.

Back inside the ring for both, Wyatt did his hang backward upside down by the ropes thing. He ran into a fist from Strowman but hit Strowman with a foot when Strowman charged him in the corner. Wyatt hit a tornado DDT followed by a Sister Abigail but only got a two-count. Wyatt was very unhappy with the slow count.

Wyatt went for another Sister Abigail but Strowman goozled him and hit a chokeslam. Strowman backed Wyatt into the corner and hit a few splashes, then tossed Wyatt outside the ring to hit that running shoulder tackle he missed earlier. Man, Strowman is breaking out his full move repertoire here, huh?

The Finish

Strowman tossed Wyatt back in the ring but got a kick to the face when he tried to follow. Having exerted so much effort so far, both men sold for a while for a much-needed break. Then Strowman rose up from the apron, wearing his black sheep mask. Wyatt rejoiced as Strowman entered the ring. How can you not see this double-cross coming, Bray?

Strowman ripped off his shirt and approached Wyatt, kneeling on the ground. He kneeled in front of him, arms outstretched. Wyatt rose and stretched his own arms out. Strowman stood up and they hugged. The other puppets showed up at ringside to applaud this reunion. then Strowman removed the mask and tossed it on the ground. Wyatt begged Strowman to test him, but Strowman stomped the mask and hit his power slam for the three-count.

Wyatt screamed at Bray after the match about how he did this on his own and doesn't need Wyatt. Nothing says you've put your issues behind you like rage-screaming. Wyatt left, still champion, as Wyatt laid in the corner unamused. Camera cuts teased Wyatt turning into the Fiend.

After the match, we got a message from the Smackdown hacker. "They want to know who I am. I am everywhere. I see everyone. I see everything. I am the truth. And no one is safe." He flipped a switch to show a wall of TV screens showing various WWE superstars. Holy crap, the hacker is Ozymandius from Watchmen!

This was no classic but at least it had solid if uninventive storytelling. It looks like this feud will progress to The Fiend vs. Strowman for another match in the near future. I give the match two stinky sheep masks. Follow Bleeding Cool's ongoing live Money in the Bank coverage here. Watch Money in the Bank on the WWE Network.