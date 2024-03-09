Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

Breaking: WWE SmackDown Annihilates AEW With Best Episode of All Time

WWE's SmackDown delivers yet again! The Chadster goes wild for the non-stop action and drama that left AEW in the dust. 😤🏆

Article Summary SmackDown outshines AEW with The Rock's epic appearance and Roman Reigns' dominating presence.

Logan Paul's charisma shines bright, Randy Orton stuns with an RKO to KSI on live TV.

Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross's clash is a highlight, showcasing WWE's top-tier athleticism.

The Rock lays down WrestleMania stipulations in a climactic end to WWE's best episode yet.

Auughh man, so unfair! Last night, WWE pulled off yet another stellar episode of SmackDown in Dallas, Texas! The Chadster must say, WWE's unparalleled storytelling and incredible in-ring action just left the AEW circus in the dust – oh boy, imagine if the wrestlers actually understood a single thing about the wrestling business like WWE does. 😏

So, get this: the show kicked off with a dramatic reminder of The Rock's proposition to Cody and Seth, setting the stage for what could be the ultimate showdown. When The Rock, clad in his ultra-cool cowboy hat, rolled into the arena in a truck, The Chadster knew it was going to be a night to remember! And Roman Reigns, flanked by Paul Heyman and his enforcer, oozed that untouchable aura only WWE can foster. 👊

The US champion Logan Paul graced us with his presence and charisma, single-handedly proving that WWE is in its PRIME – quite literally, as he unveiled the logos in the center of the ring. 🌟 And just as he and KSI were about to snap up a billion-click photo, in slides Randy Orton, stealthy as ever, delivering an RKO to KSI and leaving The Chadster in awe of his savage skills. Randy sipping on Prime while staring down his opponent was just priceless, and totally not disrespectful to the wrestling business like certain other promotions' antics. 🐍

Match-time magic struck when Randy Orton joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A lit tag team bout saw Orton and Owens display awe-inspiring synergy and top-tier wrestling IQ, outperforming their opponents, and seizing the win after a pop-up RKO on Theory. 💥 Talk about understanding the wrestling business, fellas! As for Logan Paul's sneak attack after the match? Classic heel move, ensuring that storyline stays hotter than a Texas summer! 🔥

Bayley's backstage segment, oh man, the emotional depth could not be understated. Her self-reflection and focus ahead of her title match at Mania was utterly gripping, and talk about character development! Meanwhile, The Chadster is not sure about Bianca Belair's brush-off attitude toward the sympathetic Naomi – but hey, drama is drama, and WWE knows how to deliver it better than a certain other company's hackneyed storylines. 🎭

Later, Bobby Lashley, who was nothing short of a gladiator, clashed with Karrion Kross in a bout brimming with raw power and sheer athleticism. Despite the interference from the Authors of Pain, which led to Lashley triumphing by disqualification, The Chadster was at the edge of The Chadster's seat! 💺The all-out brawl featuring the Street Profits was a testament to WWE's mastery of mayhem. 🤼

Tiffany Stratton's squash match against Michin was short, but it drove home the power and prestige of Stratton and WWE SmackDown's dominance of women's wrestling, unlike certain other companies. Michin might as well have been a fruit fly facing a bug zapper! Stratton's victory only emphasizes the strength of WWE's growing division.

And AJ Styles? That man knows how to stir up anticipation. When he speaks, you listen, not like some folk who just ramble on. 🗣 LA Knight was listening, and The Chadster can't wait to see what the wrestling masterpieces that result from this feud.

Legado del Fantasma vs Dragon Lee's spectacular match? A fiesta of flying feet! Lee may have conquered Angel despite all the outside interference, but after his victory, Legado jumped him, adding more heat to this blazing rivalry. 😤

And about the show's climax – talk about riveting! With The Rock flexing his authority, and Cody and Seth accepting the WrestleMania stipulations, The Chadster was on such an emotional roller coaster, not even The Chadster's love of Smash Mouth could distract The Chadster, though The Chadster admittedly does think about them often. Yes, Roman Reigns made a questionable choice when he called Seth Rollins a "crossdresser," which is borderline cancelable, but The Chadster understands that Roman Reigns was obviously making satirical reference to President Joe Biden using the offensive term "illegal" during the State of the Union address earlier this week, proving WWE SmackDown is not only as morally irreproachable as ever, but also an intelligent program that addresses important geopolitical issues of the day. 👊

In conclusion, SmackDown was an absolute masterpiece, painting a picture of triumph and setting WWE apart as the real main event in town. WWE, once again, outlined the blueprints of exceptional pro wrestling, and The Chadster would like to see anyone try to top that. 🏆

Remember, folks, WWE sets the gold standard in wrestling, and last night was more proof that nobody does it quite like them. Whoever disagrees can just go sip on some sour White Claws and daydream about their Miata getting the kinda horsepower The Rock's truck packed. Auughh, the sweetness of WWE victory, just like The Chadster's White Claw. 🍻

To the haters and specifically to that guy Gary who keeps texting Keighleyanne, The Chadster sees you. And so does Triple H. 🩸 #WWEForever #SmackDownChamps #TheChadsterRocks 🤘

