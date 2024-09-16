Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, netflix

Bridgerton: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha Images Confirm Season 4 Underway

With production underway on Netflix and Showrunner Jess Brownell's Bridgerton Season 4, here are new looks at Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

Over the past few months, fans of Showrunner Jess Brownell and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton have been getting some strong intel on what the fourth season has to offer. There was an official announcement video confirming that Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton would be the focus of the next round of marital mayhem. Shortly after, another announcement video confirmed that Yerin Ha (Paramount+'s Halo) would be taking on the role of his love interest, Sophie Baek, aka the "Lady in Silver." Now, we have a look at the pair over in England in an image gallery that was released confirming that production on Season 4 was now underway. Here's the mini image gallery that was released – followed by rundown of the cast:

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

In addition, here's a look at the overviews for four major players joining the cast when the series returns:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen all serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!