Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics

New Marvel Comics 1/10 Kingpin Statue Coming Soon from Iron Studios

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the debut of Kingpin from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Marvel Comics Kingpin 1/10 Art Scale statue, bringing Wilson Fisk to life in collectible form.

The 9.4-inch Marvel Comics statue shows Kingpin in his white suit, gripping Daredevil’s mask with ruthless style.

A themed chessboard base adds Marvel Comics flair, featuring Daredevil and The Punisher as striking chess pieces.

Marvel Comics collectors can pre-order Kingpin now for $255, with the Iron Studios statue slated for June 2027.

Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk, is one of the most formidable and complex villains in Marvel Comics. Unlike many heroes or villains, he lacks superhuman abilities, but he makes up for it with his immense physical strength, intelligence, and vast criminal empire. He has become a powerful adversary to the more street-level heroes like The Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man. Fisk is now bringing his brutality to Iron Studios as they debut a brand new 1/10 Marvel Comics statue.

Coming in at 9.4" tall, Kingpin is ready to take New York by storm with an impressive sculpt from Iron Studios as their own twist. He is featured in his iconic all-white suit with an orange vest and a blue tie, holding the mask of Daredevil. Iron Studios was sure to add some Marvel Comics flair to this release, as he is displayed on a chessboard with The Punisher and Daredevil as chess pieces. The Kingpin of Marvel Comics is a sive sculpt by Iron Studios at $255. He is set to release in June 2027, and pre-orders are already live.

Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale – Marvel Comics Kingpin

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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