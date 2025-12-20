Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton Showrunner Drops Season 4 Clues: "Can I Say 'Bathtub'?"

For the "12 Days of Bridgerton," Showrunner Jess Brownell teased what fans will find tantalizing, surprising, and more about Season 4.

As Shondaland's "12 Days of 'Bridgerton'" rolls on, we're getting a break from the preview images for some very special insights from Showrunner Jess Brownell about the fourth season of Brownell, EP Shonda Rhimes, and Netflix's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton. In a clip released earlier today, Brownell was asked what viewers would find tantalizing and surprising about this season, as well as any hints or easter eggs she could offer. While we don't want to spoil the showrunner's answers before you check out the post below, we will leave you with one very important word in all of this: "bathtub."

Here's a look at the ten-ton teases that Brownell had to share about the upcoming fourth season, followed by a look back at what else has been released for Netflix's Bridgerton Season 4:

Here's a look back at the mini-teaser that was released earlier this week, spotlighting Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton and Ha's Sophie Baek (while also posing a fascinating question), followed by a look back at the individual teasers that were released:

Indeed, this season we may witness just what happens when one must choose between fantasy and reality. pic.twitter.com/CFA9OwmFhv — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Dearest Readers, it would seem we have a new face in the ton. This author can only wonder what we shall see of Miss Sophie Baek this season… pic.twitter.com/puJTictXxH — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The start of the social season is fast approaching. Mr. Bridgerton, do you believe you are ready? pic.twitter.com/KVxRitKNPg — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 5, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the video that was released in June that confirmed filming had wrapped, followed by some of the truly great news that's hit over the past months, and previously released looks at the fourth season:

You may now loosen your corsets. That's a wrap on Bridgerton Season 4. pic.twitter.com/m2q0zqn17e — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, fans were treated to a double dose of great news. We had a Season 4 sneak peek spotlighting Benedict viewing the Lady in Silver (yup, Sophie Baek) during Lady Bridgerton's famed masquerade ball. In addition, we take a look back at "Lady Whistledown's" latest update, which announced the fifth and sixth seasons.

Here's a look back at Thompson, Ha, and more, offering some fascinating looks at the fourth season from both sides of the camera in the sneak peek released during the Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration virtual fan event:

Back in October 2024, Netflix released a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the 'Bridgerton' novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season. Here's a look at our leads offering fans just a small taste of what's to come…

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling). Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

"The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother [Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung] has raised them to be perfect debutantes. But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval," Brownell shared during an interview with EW.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

