Posted in: NBA, NBC, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: Knicks, Law & Order: SVU

Yes, Law & Order: SVU Star Hargitay Was on Knicks Star Brunson's Float

Here's a look at Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay on New York Knicks star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson's parade float.

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay joined Knicks star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson on his parade float during NYC's title celebration.

The Knicks' championship parade packed the Canyon of Heroes as New York honored its first NBA title in over 50 years.

Brunson and Hargitay's growing Knicks-SVU friendship has become one of the most unexpected storylines of the title run.

After the Knicks won it all, Brunson joked/hinted that a guest role on Law & Order: SVU could be next on his agenda.

There were a whole lot of really great storylines in play during the New York Knicks' epic run for their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, with the friendship that's grown between Knicks Star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay. We have Brunson being a long-time fan of "SVU," and Hargitay being a fan of the Knicks and the magic that Brunson brings to the game. In fact, it could result in Brunson guest-starring in the long-running procedural (more on that in a minute). But today is a day to celebrate the Knicks, and that's exactly what New York City did on Thursday, with an NYC packed to the rafters to honor the NBA champs along the "Canyon of Heroes." On Wednesday night, the news hit on social media that Hargitay would be joining Brunson on his parade float – and that's exactly what she did for today's festivities. You can check out WABC7 New York's livestream above, and here are some screencaps of Hargitay giving love to her fellow Knicks fan.

You just helped lead the New York Knicks to their first NBA title in over half a century. You were named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. You will never have to pay for a meal in NYC for the rest of your life. You can pretty much assume you'll be drinking for free, too. What's the first thing on your plate? Normally, we hear athletes say, "I'm going to Disneyworld" – but not Brunson. Asked what was next for him on the way back to the Knicks locker room to celebrate the history-making win, Brunson was asked what was next – and it seems like a role on NBC's long-running Hargitay-starring series is on his agenda. Of course, being the star and hands-on executive producer, if anyone is going to get Brunson on, it's Hargitay.

Here's a look at Brunson making it clear that he's got that "DUN-DUN" on his brain and it's not going away:

What's next for @jalenbrunson1 after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years? pic.twitter.com/1doCVR3qhK — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

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