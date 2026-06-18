Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Bandai Card Games, Gen Con 2026, naruto, Naruto Card Game

Naruto Will Debut a Trading Card Game During Gen Con 2026

Bandai Card Games has revealed it will debut several new trading card games at Gen Con 2026, one of them focused on Naruto.

Article Summary Bandai will debut the Naruto Card Game at Gen Con 2026, bringing a new strategy-focused Naruto TCG to fans.

The Naruto trading card game draws from the manga and anime, with first tutorial sessions set for Indianapolis.

Gen Con 2026 attendees can learn Naruto Card Game basics with demo decks and receive exclusive promo gifts.

Tutorial session registration opens June 21, while the full Naruto Card Game launch is currently planned for 2027.

Bandai Card Games has revealed that it will debut several new trading card games at Gen Con 2026, one of which is a Naruto-focused title. Being designed as a strategy-focused title that is clearly being made to cash in on the current TCG market, the game will simply be called the Naruto Card Game, and will feature characters, settings, and other references to both the manga and the various anime series that share its universe. The game will make its world debut at Gen Con 2026, running from July 30 to August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, where attendees will have the chance to play in the first Tutorial Sessions.

No other info was officially released about the game beyond the idea that it will launch sometime in 2027, so what few items players will pick up at the event for this won't even be playable for possibly another year. Although we're sure they'll end up being sold on the third market within minutes of people getting their hands on them.

Take Part In The First Naruto Card Game Tutorial Sessions at Gen Con 2026

Gen Con 2026 will host the first-ever Naruto Card Game Tutorial Sessions — free, beginner-friendly walkthroughs that teach attendees how to play with demo decks. By joining a Tutorial Session, participants can receive a gift set containing a CP-001 Chakra Card -Gen Con 2026 Ver.- promotional card, a special backpack, a sticker, and a purchase ticket for a "Naruto Card Game Official Playmat" (purchase ticket valid only on the day of the attended event). Visitors to the Naruto Card Game booth can also receive a Naruto Card Game backpack and sticker (the giveaway concludes when each day's allocated amount is given away).

Tutorial Session ticket registration is expected to open on June 21 via the official Gen Con 2026 website, and Gen Con admission is required to participate. Additional Tutorial Sessions are planned at events around the world following the Gen Con kickoff.

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