Posted in: Awards Shows, Opinion, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: BET awards, Druski

Druski & Chris Rock's BET Awards Promo Will Definitely Get Attention

We're big fans of comedians Druski and Chris Rock's promo for the upcoming BET Awards 2026, but we have a feeling some folks might not be.

Article Summary Druski is ramping up BET Awards 2026 buzz, stepping into the spotlight as the event’s youngest host since Kevin Hart.

The latest Druski promo teams him with Chris Rock for a fake “Desert Rodeo” interview packed with awkward BET Awards jokes.

Chris Rock quizzes older white rodeo attendees on BET Awards knowledge, with punchlines involving Don Toliver and Shaboozey.

Druski’s undercover cameo and culture-clash gags could spark backlash, making this BET Awards 2026 teaser hard to ignore.

With ten days to go until the BET Awards 2026 go live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, award-winning comedian, entertainer, and pop culture sensation Druski has been doing his part to get the word out – and it's easy to understand why. Since 2011, Kevin Hart has held the title for the youngest-ever host of the big night, but that ends this year. With that in mind, Druski has been applying his own unique brand of comedy to the BET Awards 2026 promos, enlisting such big names as Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, and more as he formally introduced himself to some of the famous faces that will be there that night – and some of them might be going home with some serious hardware. But Druski's latest teaser promo might get a whole lot of attention from the folks who tend to wear things with "MAGA" on them and seem okay with whatever Trump does – the kind of attention Druski got when folks assumed he was dressed up as Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk, widow of the late Charlie Kirk.

In the clip promo below, actor/comedian Chris Rock interviews a number of folks at the "Desert Rodeo," most of whom are older and white. The questions ranged from how much they knew about the BET Awards and how much they've watched in the past, to how much they knew about some of the artists performing and/or nominated (like Don Toliver and Shaboozey). But if that one dude in the jeans and cowboy hat – and white face makeup – looks a little familiar, it should because it's Druski. From thinking the BET Awards are "some Baptist things" and something that President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama would attend, to assuming Shaboozey was a NASCAR driver and confusing Druski with Michael B. Jordan, there's a whole lot going on in the video below. And yes, we even get a Kid Rock and Nelly Furtado reference… here's a look (it's pretty damn funny):

BET Awards…is that some type of gathering? 😭 pic.twitter.com/BEPbFF2BZY — DRUSKI (@druski) June 18, 2026

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