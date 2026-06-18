Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: a quiet place, Declan Shalvey, Luke Sparrow, Pablo Collar, Smile, Stephanie Williams

Smile & A Quiet Place Get New Series Launching From IDW In 2026

Smile and A Quiet Place get new series launching from IDW in 2026 by Stephanie Williams, Pablo Collar, Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow

Article Summary IDW launches new Smile and A Quiet Place comic series in 2026, expanding both Paramount horror franchises.

Smile: Any Given Smile is a five-issue series by Stephanie Williams and Pablo Collar set around a 1995 football finale.

The new Smile comic follows suicides, gambling pressure, and the terrifying Smile Entity stalking a Florida community.

A Quiet Place: Rising Tides by Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow traps survivors on open water as danger closes in.

As revealed in IDW's September 2026 solicits and solicitations, Paramount Pictures' horror franchise Smile is getting a new comic book series, Any Given Smile, and A Quiet Place is also getting another, Rising Tides, in November.

Smile: Any Given Smile is a five-issue series by Eisner-nominated writer Stephanie Williams, and GLAAD-winning artist Pablo Collar, with colours by Triona Farrell and letters by Ariana Maher. The year is 1995, and all eyes are on the American Arena League football championship game. The Sharks gear up for the most significant event in the AAL's 20-year history, and their sudden-star backup quarterback is feeling the pressure from his teammates, his fans, and his debts to the city's gambling underworld. A string of suicides hits the community hard, drawing a suspicious sports journalist deeper into that world to examine their connection to the big game. No one can trust anything or anyone, as a mind-bending and mysterious Smile Entity and its horrifying visions threaten their payouts, their sanity, and their lives…

And A Quiet Place will also get another five-issue thriller, Rising Tides by writer Declan Shalvey, artist Luke Sparrow, colourist Colin Craker and letterer Jodie Troutman. When a young woman named Grace tracked down her estranged father to a run-down houseboat in the Florida Keys, she expected disappointment, resentment, maybe even closure. Instead, the entire world ended. Now stranded in the aftermath of the invasion that shattered civilisation, she and her sick, ageing father cling to survival on the open water – the only space safe from the creatures who attack at the sound of a single breath. But his oxygen is running low, supplies are disappearing quickly, and the deadly predators circling the shoreline are learning fast. And on the horizon, a hurricane is coming.

SMILE: ANY GIVEN SMILE #1

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS ART: PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER A: ASHLEY WITTER

January 1995. All eyes are on the American Arena League football championship game in St. Augustine, Florida. The Sharks gear up for the most significant event in the AAL's 20-year history, and Maximillian Dupree—their sudden-star backup quarterback—is feeling the pressure from his teammates, his fans, and his debts to the city's gambling underworld. A string of suicides hits the community hard, drawing a desperate sports journalist to examine their connection to the big game. No one can trust anything they see as a mind-bending entity and its frightful visions threaten their payouts, their sanity, and their lives…

Based on the critically acclaimed Smile film franchise, writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia, Roots of Madness) and GLAAD Media Award–winning artist Pablo Collar (Avengers Academy) are sure to run fear across the goal line. Time to place your bets. Kickoff approaches for a Sunday ritual that will have you ready to win…or die smiling.

Covers Offered: A (Witter), B (Jock), C (Collar Trading Card Variant), 1:15 (Simmonds), 1:25 (Jones)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403583400111

SERIES DEBUT!!!

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