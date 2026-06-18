Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: At This Point, Who ISN'T Leaving?

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, a few six-man tag matches and promos - but we have to ask the question: what's going on with TNA?

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! heads into a turbulent night as departures loom and Mike Santana’s contract status clouds the title picture.

Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro unite against Mustafa Ali and The Great Hands in a tense six-man clash.

The Hardys and Moose battle The System in another six-man war, with momentum and bragging rights at stake on TNA iMPACT!

Elayna Black faces Indi Hartwell, Ricky Sosa returns, and Kazarian hosts Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater on The King’s Speech.

After a week of departures that suggest the company will look very different in a couple of months, we have to ask: Who isn't leaving TNA? Tonight's episode feels like a lot of filler as the company tries to figure it out themselves, with a couple of six-man tag matches, one women's match, and three different promos where we're guessing someone will challenge for a championship in all three. All with the looming fact that we know Mike Santana's contract is coming up, so how much longer will he still be champion? We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Assessing Who Is Left To Fight On Tonight's TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

TNA World Champion Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro face off against TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali and The Great Hands in a high-stakes six-man tag team showdown. After Nic Nemeth dropped Mike Santana with Dangerzone last week while coming to KC Navarro's aid following his match, can these two put their differences aside and stand united? The Hardys and Moose bring experience, power, and unpredictability into battle against The System in a massive six-man tag team clash. With pride, momentum, and dominance on the line, neither side is backing down as this rivalry reaches its boiling point.

Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell meet once again in a highly anticipated Knockouts rematch, with both stars determined to build momentum and rise through the division. BANG. BANG. SOSA. SOSA. Ricky Sosa hits the iMPACT! zone as one of TNA's fastest-rising competitors returns to action this Thursday night. Frankie Kazarian welcomes TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater to The King's Speech, where the war of words could be just as explosive as the action inside the ring. And all eyes will be on Xia Brookside as she takes center stage.

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