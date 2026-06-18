Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Performs "Long Face" Live; "Toledo" Playlist

AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat released a music video of Sam Reid performing "Long Face" live and two audio tracks from "Toledo."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat drops a live "Long Face" music video with Sam Reid performing as Lestat from AMC's NYC event.

AMC also released two Toledo playlist tracks, "Why Do I Have to Feel?" and "La Fontaine DeSang," for fans to stream.

The Vampire Lestat Episode 3, "Toronto," teases Molloy grilling Lestat while Louis handles unfinished business in Detroit.

AMC's rock-driven The Vampire Lestat season keeps the tour rolling as Lestat's fame and power fuel the Great Conversion.

With AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat heading to "Toronto" this weekend, we've got some cool "tour extras" to pass along. Before checking out the official overview and image gallery for the next chapter, check out the audio tracks from the last stop, "Why Do I Have to Feel?" and "La Fontaine DeSang." In addition, AMC+ released a music video of Reid channeling Lestat, recorded live at the Beacon Theater in NYC, ahead of the season premiere, featuring a live performance of "Long Face."

Here's a look at the latest updates to your playlists, followed by our look at what's still to come this weekend:

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" – Molloy finally lands an unsurprisingly difficult Lestat in the hot seat, probing him about his time as a Parisian actor, relationship with a childhood friend, and transformation; Louis tends to some long-unfinished business in Detroit. Written by Anusree Roy.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!