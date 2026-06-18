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New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade Guide: Here's How to Watch!

Here's our viewing guide to the New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade, including when/where to watch, an NBA Finals rewind, and more!

Article Summary Knicks 2026 Championship Parade starts Thursday, June 18 at 10 am ET, with live coverage beginning at 9 am and earlier.

Find out how to watch the Knicks parade on NYC TV stations, streaming services, NBA platforms, and official city feeds.

Get the Knicks championship parade route, from Bowling Green up Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes to the City Hall ceremony.

Relive the Knicks’ title run with an NBA Finals rewind plus late-night celebration highlights featuring the new champs.

It's not like NYC needs an excuse to throw a global block party, but the New York Knicks shutting down the San Antonio Spurs to lock down their first NBA Championship in more than half a century is a pretty damn good one. With a whole lot of Knicks fans ready to line the "Canyon of Heroes" to honor the team – and millions at home living vicariously through them – we've got a rundown of what you need to know to check out the New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade. Along with a rundown on when and all of the ways you can watch, we've also included a look at the parade route. In addition, we've included a look back at the Knicks' late-night festivities this week, a recap of the NBA Finals, and some cool, random extras we think you'll like.

When & Where Can I Watch the New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade? The New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade kicks off on Thursday, June 18th, at 10 am ET. That said, a lot of coverage will be kicking off at 9 am ET – if not earlier. That's because there are any number of ways to watch the celebration – here's a rundown of just some of your television and streaming options:

What's the New York Knicks Championship Parade Route? The parade will start near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan and travel along Broadway, also known as the "Canyon of Heroes," to City Hall. Here's a look at the parade route map that was released by Mayor Mamdani's office:

Need a Recap of How We Got to the New York Knicks Championship Parade? Here's a video series of the five-game NBA Finals for Knicks fans to enjoy (and for any masochistic Spurs fans to "enjoy"):

Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Seth Meyers Talk NBA Championship

With the ticker-tape parade set for this Thursday, the NBA Champion New York Knicks are making the media rounds this week – the spoils that come from bringing an NBA championship banner to the rafters of Madison Square Garden for the first time in over 50 years. Tonight, Karl-Anthony Towns checks in with NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers to discuss winning the 2026 NBA Championship, the fan celebrations across New York City, and what the season run was like for him and the rest of the team. We've got the complete interview above, along with an image gallery below. If you're planning to tune in tonight, Meyers and Towns will be joined by Olivia Wilde, Stephen Root, and Chef Ham El-Waylly.

The NBA Champs Get the Party Started on The Tonight Show

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promised a huge celebration on Monday night in honor of the New York Knicks winning their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, and we have to give Jimmy Fallon some credit. They kept their promise. Kicking off with Fallon's monologue getting crashed by NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, fans got a chance to hear the champs discuss their championship run and unforgettable season. From there, we got a chance to check in with the entire Knicks team and Head Coach Mike Brown, and see what the Knicks City Dancers had to offer. On the music front, NYC's own, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, held it down with a medley of "Brind Da Ruckus" and C.R.E.A.M. If you missed it, we've got a look at the official images and more waiting for you below (and make sure to keep an eye out for some special guests):

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