Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bags, chip zdarsky, marco checchetto

Will Blind Bags Lead To The End Of The World In Avengers #1?

Will Blind Bags Lead To The End Of The World In Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto?

Article Summary Marvel’s Avengers #1 arrives in November with True Believers Blind Bags, each packing exclusive covers unavailable to order.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launch a new Avengers era spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon’s changed Marvel Universe.

The new lineup includes Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil and Luke Cage defending a broken world.

Avengers #1 Blind Bags may also hide rare hand-drawn sketch covers, alongside a huge slate of open-order variants.

Marvel Comics has dropped a lot of variant covers for their upcoming Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, coming this November as Earth's Mightiest Survivors. Because, yes, they too will be doing True Believers Blind Bags, each containing an exclusive cover not available for regular ordering. Hey, if you are just surviving, maybe you'll be able to turn all that blind bag plastic back into oil? No? Ah well…

"This November, superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite to launch a trailblazing new run of AVENGERS! The new ongoing series spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, the five-issue limited series by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar that launched last week and ushers Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe. Come November, Earth itself will need to be avenged! A bold lineup of heroes—a mix of legendary Avengers, proven mainstays and wildcard newcomers—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take center stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here!

"AVENGERS #1 will be the latest Marvel Comics launch to feature TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors. Today, four new AVENGERS #1 variant covers are unveiled, including both open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives. Kaare Andrews, Peach Momoko, Ryan Stegman and Clayton Crain's covers spotlight the team's bold new lineup—SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN MARVEL, DAREDEVIL and LUKE CAGE—while Simone Bianchi's cover spotlights iconic trio Captain America, Iron Man and Thor."

COLOR BLOCK BLUE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

MARVEL STUDIOS AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY VARIANT COVER

BLANK VARIANT COVER

OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

AVENGERS #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Wraparound Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Variant Cover by MR GARCIN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Color Block Red Wraparound Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available

On Sale 11/4

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