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Exclusive: Oni Press Official September 2026 Full Solicits… Archie!

Oni Press September 2026 Full Solicits with Archie #1 by Ben H. Winters and Fábio Moon, and The Forever Home #1 by Christian Ward and Sami Kivelä

Oni Press launches its Archie Comics line in its official full September 2026 solicits and solicitations, revealed here on Bleeding Cool for the first time. Thanks Oni! Archie #1 by Ben H. Winters and Fabio Moon is also joined by The Forever Home #1 launching from Christian Ward and Sami Kivelä, and a sequel to their EC Comics anthology, Cruel Kingdom and more from Matt Kindt's Flux House, Adventure Time, Nacelleverse, Super Mondo Mega Mutts, and original graphic novels A Ghost Arm Made Of Angry Ghosts, Yuletide: Curse Of The Winter Witch, The Lost Sunday, and Peaceful Remission.

ARCHIE #1

Written by Ben H. Winters

Art by Fábio Moon

Cover A by Stuart Immonen

Cover B by Fábio Moon

Cover C by Karl Kerschl

Cover D by Khary Randolph

Cover E Blank Sketch

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Stuart Immonen

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Fábio Moon

Teaser Variant (1:10) by Kano

Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50) by Elsa Charretier

Variant Cover (1:100) by Mahmud Asrar

B&W Variant (1:250) by Stuart Immonen

BEING YOUNG NEVER GETS OLD! THE MILESTONE COMICS PUBLISHING EVENT OF THE YEAR STARTS HERE AS ONI PRESS AND ARCHIE COMICS PROUDLY PRESENT A GROUNDBREAKING NEW ONGOING SERIES FOR THE MOST JOYOUS COMIC BOOK ICON OF ALL!

A new day is dawning in Riverdale as New York Times bestselling writer, Edgar Award and Philip K. Dick Award winner, and Eisner Award nominee Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, Benjamin) joins multiple Eisner Award–winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova) to reintroduce America's favorite teenager—and begin a star-studded countdown to Archie's 85th anniversary—with a 21st-century testament to teenage idealism and the limitless joy of Archie Comics! For his entire life, 17-year-old Archie Andrews has had it all: adoring friends, football glory, and a natural charm that always seems to make him the center of attention. Now, through his eyes, experience the warmth and wonder of Riverdale and its near-infinite roster of residents—the popular kids, the endearing oddballs, and everyone in between—as Archie embarks on a whirlwind, all-star adventure through his town's past, present, and future . . . beginning with a local film festival that's about to turn everything upside down . . .

And, at the center of it all, lies an enigmatic paradox that only Archie's pal Jughead Jones can possibly unravel . . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 5, 2026

THE FOREVER HOME #1 (OF 6)

Written by Christian Ward

Art by Sami Kivelä

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by Frany

Cover C by Sami Kivelä

Cover D Blank Sketch

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Christian Ward

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Frany

Variant Cover (1:20) by David Rubín

Variant Cover (1:50) by Miguel Mercado

THEY HAVE ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD . . . WILL IT BE ENOUGH TO SAVE THEM? From comics superstar Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Batman: City of Madness) and visionary artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott), prepare to challenge the limits of time, technology, and human endurance itself as one family's refuge from the end of the world becomes a mind-bending nightmare reaching far beyond the future. Inside: Time stands still. But outside: Something even worse than the apocalypse awaits . . .

Famed scientist Henry D'mour tried to save the world. He failed. But, in a desperate bid to save himself, his wife, and their two children, he constructed THE FOREVER HOME—an ark of luxury and ultramodern convenience insulated from the agony of the planet's death throes outside its walls . . . and even time itself. Inside THE FOREVER HOME, only 20 minutes pass for every year on the outside . . . allowing the D'mour family to slowly enact their plans for a new world as their automated environment and robotic companions keep them safe. Safe on the inside. Always inside. Until a childish misstep accidentally breaks THE FOREVER HOME's barrier . . . and what's outside decides it wants back in . . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

CRUEL KINGDOM 2 #1 (OF 6)

Written by David M. Booher, Matt Bors & Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Art by Ryan Kelly, Lukas Ketner & David Lapham

Cover A by Mark Buckingham

Cover B by Yanick Paquette

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Shawn McManus

Cover D Blank Sketch

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Yanick Paquette

Archive Edition (1:50) by Rian Hughes

ALWAYS REMEMBER: HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS THE CROWN . . . UNLESS THE KING IS ABOUT TO GET IT LOPPED OFF! Welcome, traveler . . . back to the blood-drenched ramparts of ye olde EC Comics that yearn for MORE tales of sadistic sorcery and malevolent magic! Yes, draw your sword and start swinging, because CRUEL KINGDOM lives again with an ALL-NEW volume of fatal fantasy, told in the immortal EC Comics manner by a magnificently malicious cast of all-star storytellers!

In this CRUEL KINGDOM, there is no "happily ever after" . . . and sometimes the witch hunter becomes the hunter in the end, heh heh! Come, warm yourself by the pyre as vengeance-fueled writers David M. Booher (Canto), Matt Bors (The Toxic Avenger), and Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Teenagers) turn the screws in tandem with axe-wielding artists Ryan Kelly (Lucifer), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), and David Lapham (Stray Bullets) to extract answers to the burning question of every knight and squire: Must every wizard's tower also have an executioner's dungeon buried down below? At EC Comics, we say, "YES, OF COURSE! NOW PROCEED WITH THE BEHEADING, YOU FOOL!"

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2, 2026

THE EC COMICS TREASURY OF TERROR VOL. 1 SC

Written by Jason Aaron, Chris Condon, Matt Kindt, Tony Moore, Stephanie Phillips & More

Art by David Lapham, Kano, Shawn Martinbrough, Tony Moore, Andrea Sorrentino & More

Cover by Tyler Crook

THE MOST NOTORIOUS NAME IN TERROR IS OFFICIALLY RISEN FROM THE GRAVE . . . AND BIGGER THAN EVER IN EC COMICS' FIRST-EVER, HORRIFICALLY HUMONGOUS TREASURY EDITION!

Fueled by rage and revenge, Oni Press is positively thrilled to present this specially selected, caustically curated collection of our very best horror tales culled from across EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, CATACOMB OF TORMENT, CRUEL KINGDOM, SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES, and more of EC's most infamous comic publications.

Standing tall at 10" x 14", this hefty slab of horrific intent and malign influence delivers tales of murder and mayhem torn from the vile imaginations of such wantonly brutal talents as Jason Aaron (Thor), Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun), Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), Patricia A. Jackson (Star Wars Adventure Journal), Kano (Gotham Central), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Shawn Martinbrough (Detective Comics), Christopher Mitten (Hellboy), Tony Moore (Fear Agent), Greg Pak (Planet Hulk), Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk), Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls), and more!

Find out why EC's unexpected, Eisner Award–nominated resurrection return from the tomb has fans screaming for more (and mercy) in this tastefully morose, gorgeously reproduced collection celebrating EC's greatest tales of grim vengeance and stomach-turning tension, forged in the immortal EC Comics manner!

Collecting material from Catacomb of Torment #1–2, 4; Cruel Kingdom #2; Epitaphs from the Abyss #6–7 & 11; Outlaw Showdown #1; and Shiver SuspenStories #1!

$17.99 | 104 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

CATACOMB OF TORMENT #15 (SERIES FINALE)

Written by Jordan Clark, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Sina Grace & James Robinson

Art by Ramón F. Bachs, David Lapham & More

Cover A by Oliver Dominguez

Cover B by Naomi Franq

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Shawn Mcmanus

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Naomi Franq

Archive Edition (1:50) by Patricia Martín

BEAR WITNESS TO THE TORMENTOR'S FINAL FATALITY . . . FOR NOW! (But don't worry, she won't be gone for long!) Even as the doors of the Catacomb draw closed in our 40-page finale, EC Comics' most depraved horror hosts conspire to reveal a new legend of lethality that will soon take our readers by surprise!

Join us for a fiendish farewell as comics legend James Robinson (Starman, Leave It to Chance) enters the annals of EC history . . . and struggles to leave with all of his skin still attached! Plus: Join fellow comics "all-scars" Ramón F. Bachs (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters), Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Teenagers), Sina Grace (Iceman), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and more each take one last turn in the Tormentor's iron maiden . . . and give us an extra-sized, 40-page dose of that EC Comics spectacle de splatter you've come to crave!

$5.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16, 2026

FORT PSYCHO #2 (OF 12)

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Brian Hurtt

Cover A by Brian Hurtt

Cover B by Lewis Larosa

Cover C by Mike Del Mundo

Variant Cover (1:10) by Joe Palmer

B&W Variant (1:20) by Lewis Larosa

Full Art Variant (1:50) by Mike Del Mundo

GOOD NEWS: YOU SURVIVED FORT PSYCHO #1! BAD NEWS: FORT PSYCHO #2 IS WHERE THINGS REALLY GET DANGEROUS! From New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) and adrenaline-racing artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun, Manor Black), welcome back to the most explosive action comic on the stands . . . as the secrets of the forfeited island prison called Fort Psycho deepen and the paranoid tension between its secrets-agents-turned-inmates comes to a rolling boil!

Our hero holds his breath because this gilded cage is still a cage, even if it's an island paradise! With Jason tasked with tracking down the true identity of the Seven Seals' secretive leader, known as the Blue Bishop, he's finding it harder and harder to separate his former comrades and future foes. Anyone could be involved, and everyone has something to lose—the pressure is on to unearth the rat among this band of ex-commando espionage agents! After all, Jason has no choice . . . if he fails, the consequences will be far worse than his prison sentence.

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23, 2026

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #4

Written and Art by Matt Kindt

Cover A by Matt Kindt

Cover B by Martín Morazzo

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Martín Morazzo

3-D Variant (1:20) by Matt Kindt

Variant Cover (1:50) by Patricia Martín

From New York Times bestselling cartoonist and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Dept. H), the newest chapter of the mind-bending magnum opus that AiPT calls "an unsettling, must-read return" reaches a critical turning point!

After locating their quarry, Detectives Delphi and Swon find it hard to believe the identity of their murderous foe and his unique connection to Mind Management. However, the detectives discover that their employer has been manipulating their operatives from the very beginning. Now, armed with the knowledge that Mind Management might be the root behind Swon's missing memories, he can't trust the agency, his mission, nor his partner Delphi . . . Will he be able to uncover the truth, or is it all just a ploy targeting Mind Management from the inside out?

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by Jeremy Melloul

Art by Adam Seats

Cover A by Sean Dove

Cover B by Agustin Morales

Cover C by Violet Tobacco

Variant Cover (1:10) by Adam Seats

BOO . . . FROM THE LAND OF OOO! ADVENTURE TIME'S FIRST-EVER HALLOWEEN SPECIAL IS HERE! From writer Jeremy Melloul (Dungeon Masters Guild) and rising star Adam Seats, noble heroes Finn and Jake enter their trickiest situation yet in this SPOOKY-SIZED 48-PAGE special that's definitely a treat!

After signing up for a quest from the Adventurer's Guild without reading the fine print, Finn and Jake find themselves in a new dungeon—turning into some of its monstrous inhabitants! Stuck in strange bodies, fighting familiar faces, and attempting to get to the bottom of this mysterious place, can our dynamic duo best this unearthly dungeon or will they fall victim to the monsters within . . . and within themselves?

$7.99 | 48 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME: QUADRUPLE FEATURE #3 (OF 4)

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Brenda Hickey

Cover A by Brenda Hickey

Cover B by Ben Turner

Variant Cover (1:10) by Andy Price

B&W Variant (1:20) by Brenda Hickey

Eisner Award–winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and artist extraordinaire Brenda Hickey (My Little Pony) return for another screening in the (soon-to-be) famous Adventure Time Quadruple Feature!

Jake, Marceline, BMO, and Lumpy Space Princess arrive at their local movie theater with four very different ideas of what to watch. What's a stretchy dog, a vampire queen, a princess, and, er, BMO to do? Easy! Four separate tickets, please!

Coming up next, it's BMO's time to shine! And he's ready to dig deep, get personal, and talk about her unforgettable music career in the legendary 1990s documentary Hit the Beat One Time! (What do you mean you've never heard of the legendary 1990s documentary Hit the Beat One Time?!) With a backup ensemble featuring a host of familiar faces exploding across the silver screen in this love letter to genre and cinema, get ready to B-ME, B-MORE, BMO!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

BIKER MICE FROM MARS: SCORCH #2 (OF 4)

Written by Matt Hotson

Art by V Ken Marion

Cover A by Tango

Cover B by Victor Alpi

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Tango

She's a ride-or-die rebel with nothing left to lose—except her soul! The explosive origin of the Martian mouse who would become Scorch blazes forward in a pulse-pounding new chapter from writer extraordinaire Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and red-hot artist V Ken Marion (Nightwing).

Feeling betrayed and abandoned by her former crew—Modo, Throttle, and Vinnie, long before they would become the legendary Biker Mice from Mars—the mouse called Scratch tore across the Martian wasteland with her sister Rally, only to fall into the clutches of the ruthless Sand Raiders. Now a prisoner in a lawless desert, Scratch faces a choice that will define her forever: stay true to who she was . . . or embrace the darkness calling her name. To survive—and to strike back—she'll have to shed her past and forge a new identity: Scorch! But revenge comes at a cost. With her sights set on both her mother—the iron-fisted Governor Slicks—and the friends who left her behind, Scratch is ready to burn it all down. The only question is: When the dust settles, will anything be left of the mouse she once was?

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23, 2026

SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #3 (OF 4)

Written by Curt Pires

Art by Juan Gedeon

Cover A by Juan Gedeon

Cover B (Homage) by Alex Diotto

Cover C by Juan José Ryp

Lost Dog Variant (1:10) by Juan Gedeon

Full Art Variant (1:20) by Juan José Ryp

Bloody B&W Variant (1:50) by Juan Gedeon

START $#!%, GET BIT! Comics' newest canine bad boys are down but not out . . . as powerhouse creators Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy, Fireborn) and Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) let 2026's breakout hit off the chain!

Imprisoned in a high-security facility run by the sinister Grey Cube Corporation, the Mutts have been designated for "test research"—whether they survive it or not. But the real danger isn't just what's happening inside the walls—it's the powerful forces that now gather across Los Angeles to free them. Claws clash, jaws snap, and no cage can hold what's coming when survival is on the line! Plus: Discover the dazzling origin of "The Gleam"—the mysterious force that turned four ordinary dogs into the canine commandos we know and love!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY: MAZE OF THE MECHANICAL ALIENS #3 (OF 4)

Written and Art by Matt Lesniewski

Cover A by Matt Lesniewski

Cover B by Emil Ernst

B&W Variant (1:10) by Matt Lesniewski

From the mind of Eisner Award–nominated visionary Matt Lesniewski (Crimson Flower, The Freak), the most stunning and unique comics odyssey of 2026 reveals the true stakes of Faceless's unexpected interaction with a mind-boggling alien being—where the damage wrought runs deep and the cost is deeply personal.

In the aftermath of the brutal clash between Katari and the enigmatic thief, Sasha is left fighting for her life. As Faceless and his family struggle to pick up the pieces, chaos continues to spread across the Hand Planet. With no time to waste, Katari rushes Sasha to a high-tech facility in a desperate attempt to save her. But hope is slipping and Carp has had enough. There's only one final option: unleash the power of the alien mech suit . . . no matter the cost. Secrets deepen. Tensions rise. And the next move could change everything.

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | NO ADS | B&W | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16, 2026

ARCHIE: THE DECISION & OTHER STORIES DELUXE EDITION HC

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Frank Doyle, George Gladir, Tom King, Mark Waid & Kathleen Webb

Art by Bob Bolling, Dan Decarlo, Francesco Francavilla, Adam Hughes, Harry Lacey, Dick Malmgren, Dan Parent, Samm Schwartz, Fiona Staples & Bill Vigoda

Cover by Dan Parent

Multiple Eisner Award winner and screenwriter of the upcoming Archie feature film, Tom King (Mister Miracle, The Human Target), and Archie Comics legend Dan Parent (Betty & Veronica Spectacular and Archie & Friends), curate a self-guided selection of the greatest Riverdale tales ever told—beginning with their own self-contained saga that finally solves the most epic love triangle in the history of American pop culture!

It has finally come to this . . . Archie's big decision! Who will it be? The good-natured Betty or the stylish Veronica, both of whom have been vying for Archie's affections while trying to maintain a friendship of their very own. The three get to navigate the follies of teenage romance in a place like Riverdale, where no one minds their own business and is sure to have an opinion of their own. No pressure, Archie!

Plus: After King and Parent's "The Decision," explore a decades-spanning collection of Archie's greatest escapades past and present curated by King and Parent—featuring legendary creators Dan DeCarlo, Marty Epp, Joe Edwards, Mario Acquaviva, and many more, alongside guest appearances by fan-favorites like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, Kevin Keller, and more! This is the ultimate Archie collection—for longtime readers and new fans alike, just in time for the 85th anniversary!

$39.99 | 240 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2, 2026

ARCHIE: NEW RIVERDALE COMPACT EDITION SC

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Fiona Staples, Annie Wu & Veronica Fish

Cover by Fiona Staples

The New Riverdale era starts here as Eisner Award winners Mark Waid (Kingdom Come) and Fiona Staples (Saga) bring Archie Andrews to living color in this modern-day retelling of how Riverdale's fastest friends first came together!

Meet the Riverdale gang as you've never seen them before: Archie, the cool, guitar-strumming all-American boy; his oddball but wise best friend, Jughead; girl-next-door and car mechanic Betty; and the stylishly rebellious new girl Veronica as they conquer high school drama, dating, and so much more in this contemporary new take on the students of Riverdale High!

The first in a new line of compact editions collecting Archie Comics' most memorable moments, this handy volume collects the bestselling reinvention that io9 calls "absolutely fantastic"—with additional contributions from acclaimed artists Annie Wu (Hawkeye) and Veronica Fish (Spider-Woman).

Collects Archie (2015) #1–6.

$9.99 | 152 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

A GHOST ARM MADE OF ANGRY GHOSTS HC

Written by Oliver Mertz

Art And Cover by Alex Diotto

From writer and colorist extraordinaire Oliver Mertz (The Monuments, First Law of Mad Science) and acclaimed artist Alex Diotto (Youth, Indigo Children) comes a weird tale of conspiracy, faded superheroics, and suburban angst in '90s Washington, D.C.

Sixteen-year-old Ari Ackerman just witnessed a murder. Or two. Or maybe he didn't. He's not quite sure. What he does know is that he loves the Washington, D.C., punk scene and is trying very hard to process the perpetual impending death (and frequent resurrections) of his cancer-stricken father. Ari's best friend, Maya Meng, just wants to hang out and go see Jawbox play at the Black Cat. But sadly, an escalating series of unexplained deaths can really ruin a perfectly good day.

For readers who like What's the Furthest Place from Here?, Love and Rockets, David Lynch, Daniel Clowes, Seinfeld, Agatha Christie, Powers, Fugazi, and Wes Anderson, A Ghost Arm Made of Angry Ghosts is sure to evoke all the feelings that come with being an outsider, making sense of the world around you, and finding your place in it.

$29.99 | 192 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 4 SC

Written by Meredith Gran, Olivia Olson & Jeremy Sorese

Art by Carey Pietsch & Zachary Sterling

Cover by Jen Bennett

Break out your Ax Bass, turn on the stage lights, get ready to SHRED—this newest Adventure Time Compendium shines the spotlight on Ooo's most famous rocker: Marceline the Vampire Queen!

It's time for the tour—that's right, the world tour! Marceline and her band, the Scream Queens, are out to take Ooo by storm. Whether it's rocking out for sold-out stadiums, bringing music to outer space, fighting to save the mind of her best friend, or helping PB save the Candy Kingdom in the race of a century, you can bet Marceline's ready to blow the minds of anyone who'll listen! (Oh, and did we mention the pirates?!)

These tales and more are all on the setlist of this Adventure Time Compendium, collecting Marceline and the Scream Queens #1–6 by Meredith Gran; Marceline Gone Adrift #1–6 written by Meredith Gran and illustrated by Carey Pietsch; Marcy & Simon #1–6 written by Olivia Olson and drawn by Slimm Fabert; Thunder Road written by Jeremy Sorese and illustrated by Zachary Sterling; and Marceline the Pirate Queen written by Leah Williams and illustrated by Zachary Sterling—plus a host of shorts!

$49.99 | 744 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 4 DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HC

Cover by Jen Wang

EXCLUSIVE TO COMIC SHOPS!

This hardcover edition of the Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 4 features cover art by Jen Wang. Allocations may occur.

$75.00 | 744 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23, 2026

YULETIDE: CURSE OF THE WINTER WITCH SC

Written by George Northy

Art by Rachele Aragno

Cover by Ito

Have you ever wondered why our brightly colored and joyously cheerful Christmas festivities are held at the peak of winter's frigid darkness? That is no coincidence—now the truth about the monsters the yuletide holds at bay will finally be revealed in a gleaming gift of epic holiday adventure from creators George Northy (EC's Shiver SuspenStories) and Rachele Aragno (Leonide the Vampyr)!

Welcome to the small festive town of Christmas, Pennsylvania—the merriest place on Earth . . . or so they'd like to think. While the whole town leans into the commercial holiday glow, angsty local teens Jake, Abe, and Wyn are more interested in the legends of evil spirits and monsters that are rooted in the season's ancient origins.

But their seemingly harmless hobby leads them to a discovery which unleashes a furious procession of yuletide horrors once banished from our plane—a darkness that has been waiting centuries for its chance to overtake the world!

In the tradition of The Goonies, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, Yuletide: Curse of the Winter Witch is a haunting holiday tale unleashing a monstrous new kind of seasonal tradition on readers young and old!

$14.99 | 112 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

THE LOST SUNDAY SC

Written/Art/Cover by Ileana Surducan

From creator Ileana Surducan (Nor's Holiday) comes The Lost Sunday—her Eisner Award–nominated, all-ages tale about the need for free time in the midst of our busy, everyday lives. Now in softcover!

Nina lives in a dusty town, haunted by the six angry wolves of the week—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each day brings never-ending chores and drudgery. Legend speaks of a seventh day to rest—Sunday—but everyone knows an evil witch stole it and keeps it locked away. When Nina finally says enough is enough, she sets out on an ambitious quest for rest, but will she be able to vanquish the witch and bring back the lost Sunday?

Inspired by old folklore and fairy tales, this story shines a magical light on a present-day problem: burnout and the importance of leisure. A great read for kids and adults alike!

$9.99 | 80 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

THE PLANET OF THE APES RPG SOLO RULEBOOK HC

Written by Andrew E. C. Gaska, E. L. Thomas & John Wick

Art by Chris Scalf & Chandra Free

Cover by Runa I. Rosenberger

The Solo Play Rulebook includes everything needed to create single-player RPG adventures on the Planet of the Apes!

The book features design tools and guides to empower both new and experienced gamers to modify existing multicharacter scenarios for individual play and craft all-new solo epics utilizing an ingenious mix of oracles, emulator tables, and quick-reference charts. These resources can also be used by Lawgivers to quickly forge plots and conflicts for their player groups, ideal for when they don't have a lot of preparation time to stage a game. Each of the three complete adventures included in the book embodies a different play style, from murder mystery narratives with set paths to randomized, improv-powered stories created on the fly with dice and encounter tables. This book requires the Role-Playing Game of the Planet of the Apes Core Rulebook for play.

$34.99 | 112 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2, 2026

PEACEFUL REMISSION HC

Written/Art/Cover by Jonathan Djob Nkondo

Animation director Jonathan Djob Nkondo (Scavenger's Reign, Gorillaz) tells a melancholy tale of life in a space-faring future. Set in a sleek satellite home orbiting Earth, Peaceful Remission follows elderly couple Marlène and Jerry Nomo, whose quiet life is disrupted by a mysterious nighttime rumble. But the real tension lies not in the noise but in Marlène's simmering frustration with Jerry's passivity. The incident becomes a catalyst for emotional confrontation, revealing the cracks in their long-standing relationship. When Jerry's obsession with a recent discovery leaves Marlene responsible for his health and well-being, their seemingly ordinary tasks—shopping, driving, caregiving—are refracted through a surreal, futuristic lens, emphasizing the emotional weight of routine and the quiet heroism of unspoken love.

Encapsulating themes of conjugal fatigue, silent devotion, and the illusion of tranquility, this surreal, contemplative work is told through clean, futuristic interiors contrasted with intimate character framing. In this fragmented yet lyrical tale that alternates between dialogue and silent observation, Jonathan Nkondo uses the sterile calm of space as a metaphor for emotional distance, crafting a story that feels both timeless and eerily current.

$29.99 | 260 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16, 2026

FREAKS' SQUEELE VOL. 4 HC

Written/Art/Cover by Florent Maudoux

Florent Maudoux's madcap hero college series continues, and the mysteries deepen! Join Shadow, the big-hearted werewolf; Chance, the mischievous demon girl; and Xiong Mao, the expert fighter, in the craziest and longest chase ever told in the West! A night in Hell with a backdrop of animal howls, roaring engines, and . . . the racket of a crazy pedal boat! Will Chance find her terrible sword?

At the Facility of Education for Apprentice Heroes (FEAH), students Chance, Xiong Mao, and Shadow will discover the joys of university life, the ruthless competition between students, sadistic professors, and the stress of exams. At this university, special individuals learn how to manage their powers as well as their public image, both necessary to obtain a superhero license . . . whether through the use of supernatural magic or special genetic features, the students have a lot of history to overcome, both personal and social.

$24.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

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