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Exclusive: IDW Publishing September 2026 Official Full Solicits

IDW September 2026 solicits include Star Trek #1, Star Trek Holo-Ween II, Smile: Any Given Smile #1, Fixation #1 and TMNT: Coastal Chaos #1

IDW Publishing September 2026 official full solicits and solicitations include the launch of a new Star Trek #1 Christopher Cantwell and Dennis Menheere, the Star Trek Holo-Ween II mini-series by Alex Segura and Bailie Rosenlund through the month, Smile: Any Given Smile #1 by Stephanie Williams and Pablo M. Collar, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees Hallowe'en Special by Patrick Horvath, James Tynion IV, Tony Fleecs, Dave Wachter, Che Grayson and Jared Cullum, Fixation #1 by Amy Chase and Savanna Mayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coastal Chaos #1 by Andrew Joustra and Louie Joyce as well as Top Shelf, Alien Books and Valiant Entertainment with an X-O Manowar Finale…

SMILE: ANY GIVEN SMILE #1

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS ART: PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER A: ASHLEY WITTER

January 1995. All eyes are on the American Arena League football championship game in St. Augustine, Florida. The Sharks gear up for the most significant event in the AAL's 20-year history, and Maximillian Dupree—their sudden-star backup quarterback—is feeling the pressure from his teammates, his fans, and his debts to the city's gambling underworld. A string of suicides hits the community hard, drawing a desperate sports journalist to examine their connection to the big game. No one can trust anything they see as a mind-bending entity and its frightful visions threaten their payouts, their sanity, and their lives…

Based on the critically acclaimed Smile film franchise, writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia, Roots of Madness) and GLAAD Media Award–winning artist Pablo Collar (Avengers Academy) are sure to run fear across the goal line. Time to place your bets. Kickoff approaches for a Sunday ritual that will have you ready to win…or die smiling.

Covers Offered: A (Witter), B (Jock), C (Collar Trading Card Variant), 1:15 (Simmonds), 1:25 (Jones)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403583400111

SERIES DEBUT!!!

STAR TREK (2026) #1

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL ART: DENNIS MENHEERE

COVER A: DENNIS MENHEERE

Their mission is new. Their legacy is not.

From the pen of fan-favorite writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant, Star Trek: Red Shirts) and the brush of psychedelic standout Dennis Menheere (Etheres, Little Nightmares) comes the launch of an all-new flagship…and this time, we're busting out of the four quadrants.

The Enterprise-G is on a desperate mission beyond the known Galaxy to relocate the dying Avuran people when its crew finds a perfect new home in a region of unknown space called the Epsilon Corridor. Three pristine Class-M worlds—the Trinity—await the refugees. No signs of civilization. No detectable threats. A colonist's dream. But the dream fractures fast.

When Captain Seven of Nine and her divided, fast-tracked crew begin exploring the Trinity, they uncover disturbing contradictions: vanished structures, inexplicable artifacts, time skips, and evidence of a presence Starfleet's century-old probes never detected. Each world houses a different ecosystem, different physics problems, and different secrets—as if they've been curated…or quarantined. But from who? Or what?

The first arc of Star Trek delivers a prestige, mystery-driven, high-stakes psychological thriller of an opening salvo—new worlds, new species, new existential threats—anchored by Seven, Jack, and Crash La Forge fighting to keep the mission together as the Galaxy's oldest ghosts awaken.

Covers Offered: A (Menheere), B (Photo Variant), C Foil (Farro), D (Horvath), E (Sketch Variant), 1:15 (Grummett), 1:25 (J. Gonzo), 1:50 (Quinones), 1:75 (Menheere Full Art)

44 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403588900111

STAR TREK: HOLO-WEEN II #1

STORY: ALEX SEGURA ART: BAILIE ROSENLUND

COVER A: BAILIE ROSENLUND

A Halloween mystery unfolds on Deep Space 9!

On the eve of a high-stakes diplomatic summit, Deep Space 9 is thrown into chaos by a sudden communications blackout and a string of deeply unsettling incidents. With senior leadership called away, Worf, Dax, Odo, and Bashir must hold the station together as tensions rise among visiting dignitaries.

Then, a distressed starship arrives with explosive claims—and one member of the DS9 crew stands accused of murder. As suspicion spreads and paranoia takes hold, a creeping sense of dread settles over the Promenade. And somewhere inside the station's holosuites, something has gone terrifyingly wrong…

A locked-station thriller begins here.

Covers Offered: A (Rosenlund), B (Lendl), C (Price IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Rosenlund Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403591900111

STAR TREK: HOLO-WEEN II #2

STORY: ALEX SEGURA ART: BAILIE ROSENLUND

COVER A: BAILIE ROSENLUND

The Halloween event continues—and the danger deepens.

Deep Space 9 remains on edge as unexplained incidents multiply and trust continues to fracture. With conflicting testimonies, missing personnel, and diplomatic tensions nearing a boiling point, station security faces a mystery that refuses to add up.

While suspicions mount and the clock ticks toward disaster, a growing sense of unease suggests the truth may be far stranger—and far closer—than anyone suspects.

Covers Offered: A (Rosenlund), B (Lendl), 1:10 (Rosenlund Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403591900211

STAR TREK: HOLO-WEEN II #3

STORY: ALEX SEGURA ART: BAILIE ROSENLUND

COVER A: BAILIE ROSENLUND

Part three of our Halloween event!

A dire, garbled warning breaks through from Benjamin Sisko—he's identified the suspects, and they're extremely dangerous. Then the signal dies.

With communications severed and panic spreading, Worf and Odo move fast to protect the civilians and visiting dignitaries, sealing off the station and turning Deep Space 9 into a high-stakes locked-room mystery.

But just as order seems within reach, a chilling realization hits: Bashir and Dax are missing…and no one knows where they've gone.

Covers Offered: A (Rosenlund), B (Lendl), 1:10 (Rosenlund Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403591900311

STAR TREK: HOLO-WEEN II #4

STORY: ALEX SEGURA ART: BAILIE ROSENLUND

COVER A: BAILIE ROSENLUND

The terrifying finale of the Halloween event!

Time has run out. Lives hang in the balance. And the nightmare consuming Deep Space 9 is finally ready to show its face.

Cut off, outmatched, and pushed to their limits, the crew must confront the true force behind the chaos before the station—and everyone on it—pays the ultimate price. Shattering revelations ignite desperate gambits, fragile alliances strain to breaking, and survival demands impossible choices.

Enter a final confrontation where horror meets heroism, morality is put on trial, and the fate of countless lives turns on a single perilous moment.

Covers Offered: A (Rosenlund), B (Lendl), 1:10 (Rosenlund Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403591900411

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

STORY: JARED CULLUM ART: JARED CULLUM AND DAVE WACHTER

COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH

Patrick Horvath joins forces with James Tynion IV, Tony Fleecs, Dave Wachter, Che Grayson, Jared Cullum, and more for an original one-shot set in the world of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees!

Years have passed since Samantha Strong left Woodbrook, but her legend has only grown. Now that the cat is out of the bag, more and more horrific murders have been tied back to her. Some are her doing…others mere folklore… but all absolutely gripping stories featuring everyone's favorite cuddly serial killer. Gather around the campfire on Halloween night with some of the best creators working today and listen as the citizens of Woodbrook spill the beans on Samantha Strong's most terrifying deeds.

Covers Offered: A (Horvath), B (Fleecs Movie Homage Variant), C (Momoko), D (J. Gonzo), E (Francavilla IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:25 (Horvath Full Art), 1:50 (Momoko Full Art)

68 Pages • $7.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403584100111

Biggest Names In Horror Comics Come To Woodbrook

FIXATION #1

STORY: AMY CHASE ART: SAVANNA MAYER

COVER A: SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ

When superfan Taylor Van Owens wins a contest to stay in the legendary Mallard house—the most iconic filming location for the hit vampire book turned movie Blood Mountain—she and her best friend Karrah arrive in Vail expecting to sink their fangs into a weekend straight from a fangirl's dream. The cast has reunited for a tenth-anniversary celebration, devotees have descended on the small town, and nostalgia hangs thick in the air.

But shortly before their arrival, a young woman is found dead inside the Mallard house. The death is quickly brushed off as an unstable fan taking her fantasies too far, but rumors swirl as the police quietly open a murder investigation. With cameras rolling and ravenous Blood Mountain buffs to appease, production works overtime to keep the story from leaking, insisting the fandom is "one big family," but unease spreads through the town. Resentful locals, jealous superfans, sensitive actors, and desperate producers overwhelm Taylor as she moves in a haze through meet-and-greets, vigils, and book signings. Every interaction feels loaded. Every corner holds a potential threat. Every vampire has a taste for blood.

And the killer isn't finished. They'll stain the town red to ensure they go down in Blood Mountain history. This isn't just a random act of violence—it's a crime of passion a decade in the making.

Blending true-crime tension with razor-sharp commentary on fandom and toxic addictions, Fixation is a chilling mystery in which everyone has a motive and the least threatening person in the room may actually be the most dangerous of all.

Covers Offered: A (Vilchez), B (Mayer), C (Knight), 1:10 (Sterle)

48 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403585800111

KILLER SERIES DEBUT

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: COASTAL CHAOS #1

STORY: ANDREW JOUSTRA ART: LOUIE JOYCE

COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water…Tales of the TMNT is back! The Turtles once again head down somewhere grimy, smelly, and wet—the Jersey Shore. (Sorry, New Jerseyans!) What starts as a fun family vacation turns into coastal chaos when Mikey almost gets attacked by something with big teeth, a big dorsal fin, and big…arms?! We're gonna need a bigger shell…

Covers Offered: A (Joyce), B (Randolph), C Foil (Mert), 1:10 (Chalky Hobby Set), 1:25 (Mert Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403592600111

OPERATION: IRON COFFIN #3

STORY: KENNY PORTER ART: TYRELL CANNON

COVER A: TYRELL CANNON

Time is running out for Dracula's mission to stop a horrible vampiric plague from overtaking Europe, and new conflicts stand in the way of completing his redemption mission. The armored warrior known as the Bell will use all his punishing power to pummel Dracula and stop him from getting any farther on the train. And the sinister duo known as Hazel and Ivy will enact their ultimate endgame to sabotage Dracula forever and destroy what remains of his spirit. The epic conclusion to Operation: Iron Coffin is here!

Covers Offered: A (Cannon), B (Ferreyra), 1:10 (Neo Connecting Variant)

40 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403546900311

FINAL ISSUE!

SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE WITCHES OF THE WESTERN WOOD #5

STORY: DELILAH S. DAWSON ART: JOSE JARO

COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO

Revisit the world of Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow in The Witches of the Western Wood!

The Headless Horseman will ride tonight. From the moment Sarah and Mary Archer witnessed the Hessian's death in the Western Woods, their lives have been shadowed by the demon's dark presence. And Sarah finally has everything she needs to revive the Horseman and unleash his axe upon the town of Sleepy Hollow—and her own sister. Witness the witch's rampage and the Headless Horseman's first ride in this epic conclusion!

Covers Offered: A (Vecchio), B (Jaro), 1:10 (Richard)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403521600511

FINAL ISSUE!

RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW

STORY: CASEY GILLY

ART: SAVANNA MAYER

Based on Tim Burton's classic Sleepy Hollow (1999) the story continues in this graphic novel: A thrilling tale of buried truths, decaying bodies, and rotting, vengeful gods.

The Headless Horseman hasn't plagued Sleepy Hollow for 15 years now, but unbeknownst to the residents of the drowsy valley, a deeper evil lurks in the roots of the town, and it will stop at nothing to quench its thirst for blood.

Ichabod Crane is a man of science and, despite his indisputable brush with the supernatural, has built a name for himself debunking claims of the occult across the world. However, when he receives a frantic letter urging him to return to Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod must reunite with his now estranged love, Katrina Van Tassel, to investigate a string of strange, unexplainable murders–—residents who died tangled in roots, decorated in flowers, or blanketed in soil. The pair unearth tales of possessed townsfolk and the Tree of the Dead and together they will uncover the truth of Sleepy Hollow's origins and the roots that connect them all.

Collects the complete miniseries (issues #1–5) of Return to Sleepy Hollow.

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245287

KILLER INFLUENCES #3

STORY: JOEY ESPOSITO ART: VALERIA BURZO

COVER A: DAVID BALDEÓN

Melvin and Kylie have gone from tepid allies to full-blown enemies. As Melvin hunts Kylie down to make her his next victim, she'll have to use all of her knowledge about serial killers, and everything she's learned about Melvin, in order to stop him. But is she willing to sacrifice all the clout, followers, and social media infrastructure she's built up? Would she rather die an icon than live life as a known grifter? And even if she can stop Melvin from killing her, can she ever fully make things go back to normal, or have too many people noticed her work? Don't miss the dark conclusion to this IDW Crime epic!

Covers Offered: A (Baldeón), B (Burzo), C (Lapham)

40 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403536000311

FINAL ISSUE!

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS—GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #2

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN ART: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

Harry Deubert wasn't always an "upstanding" member of the Federation. Once upon a time, he was a thief. And a damn good one. Today, he's a haunted man, spiraling—and all it takes is one good drink and the ripped-open body of his buddy, stuffed with contraband, for him to decide his life as an indentured servant to Section Null is over.

He's gonna blow whatever this cadaver conspiracy is wide open. Step one? Confronting Chief Officer Miller.

Covers Offered: A (Shehan), B (Ward), 1:10 (Escorza Brothers)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403550600211

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #11

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

After decades of struggle, Sato, Kirk, Agnes, Zed, and Valqis have come back together—united to save the Federation from the trap that is the Emerald Chain closing in around them. The tension is high; trust is at an all-time low and has been broken before. They've been through hell, and not always on the same side. But Dr. Zed sees a path toward healing. They've all been wrong. They've all made mistakes. Now, and only now, does the crew of the U.S.S. Omega have the chance to make it all worth it.

Despite Solara and her demented protégé Osyraa circling ever closer aboard the Emerald Chain flagship, the crew of the Omega are going to build T'Galatheon Gate—and save what little is left of Starfleet..for those who will follow in their footsteps.

Covers Offered: A (Francavilla), B (Bartok), 1:10 (Francavilla Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403458501111

THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE!

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP, VOL. 1

STORY: COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING

ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

A Galaxy Shattered. A Legend Reborn. A New Frontier Begins. After the cataclysmic Burn brings warp travel to a standstill and shatters centuries of unity, the dream of the United Federation of Planets collapses almost overnight. Worlds are cut off. Civilizations tumble. Chaos fills the void where hope once thrived.

Out of this cosmic wreckage rises an unlikely beacon: the U.S.S. Omega, a lone vessel crewed by survivors navigating a lawless, uncharted Galaxy nearly 300 years after the fall. With no Federation to guide them, they must carve out a path through the ruins—facing warlords, scavengers, and the raw unknown.

But they are not alone.

In a desperate act, the remnants of Starfleet strike a dangerous bargain with one of their oldest enemies…in order to resurrect Captain James T. Kirk . Thrust into a future where everything he fought for has crumbled, Kirk must confront a Galaxy in twilight—and decide whether he can become the symbol it needs one last time.

A sweeping epic of legacy, identity, and frontier survival, Star Trek: The Last Starship Vol. 1 launches a bold new era of Trek storytelling—where the final frontier is wilder, stranger, and more perilous than ever before. The mission isn't over. It's just beginning. Collects the first six issues of the series.

176 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245041

STAR TREK: DEVIATIONS—EVERMORE

STORY: CLAUDIA GRAY ART: ANDY PRICE

COVER A: ANDY PRICE

Quoth the raven…"Evermore."

This spooky one-shot features Dr. Joseph M'Benga of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as he encounters various crew members turned characters and creatures from the worlds of Edgar Allan Poe aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise!

Dr. M'Benga's daughter, Rukiya, has always loved a good bedtime story—especially if that story contains a raven, a beating heart beneath the floorboards, or a deadly plague. But now, on what seems like a night like any other, she's whisked away by the very fantasies she once delighted in. It's up to her loving father to beat back the dark and rescue her from a dream within a dream…

Covers Offered: A (Price), B (Rosenlund)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403590200111

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, VOL. 3: SECOND SECOND CONTACT

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN

ART: VERNON SMITH

A whole planet's population is missing—and it's up to Captain Freeman, Tendi,

Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and crew to recover them while fending off the

alien invaders who wish them deader than dead.

It's time for a long-overdue second contact with the species with whom the U.S.S.

Cerritos made its first first contact: the Laapeerians. But when the crew arrives on

Laapeeria bearing gifts, Freeman and company are shocked to discover the entire

planet has been abandoned! While all the dwellings and infrastructure remain,

there isn't a soul to be found… Where have all the Laapeerians gone? And do the

Laapoonians on the planet next door know anything about it?

Collects Star Trek: Lower Decks issues #13–18.

144 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245027

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #22

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG ART: FERO PE

COVER A: FERO PE

The hunt for the Ujigami door knocker continues! It's the Hungry Ghost Festival, a time when the veil between the worlds of the living and the dead is at its thinnest, bringing back both Turtle friend and foe! With Karai and Stockman attempting to raise an army of undead ninja, it's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' last chance to close the door before the dead come back for good. Can they do it in time?!

Covers Offered: A (Pe), B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Marinkovich), D (Rugg), E (Andolfo), 1:10 (Eastman & Bishop B&W Full Art), 1:25 (Lee)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403315102211

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE HUNGER

STORY: PAUL ALLOR ART: GAVIN SMITH

COVER A: GAVIN SMITH

As the dead return in "The City that Never Dies," an old enemy resurfaces. Hun, Casey Jones' abusive father, was always quick to anger, and his time in the afterlife has done little to mellow him. Back from the dead, he seeks to reclaim his position as the leader of the Purple Dragons, and the only ones who can stop him are two recent returns from the Battle Nexus: Slash and Ninjara!

Covers Offered: A (Smith), B (Madan), C (CHAMBA), 1:10 (Monti), 1:25 (Rees)

40 Pages • $5.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403593300111

TMNT: JOURNEYS #14

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

Growing frustrated and hitting dead ends in uncovering the truth of her origins, April O'Neil makes a call that goes through space and time to summon Renet for assistance. Donatello and the Utroms continue their scientific pact. Raphael's mutation grows out of control. Michelangelo continues being Earth's ambassador to the Utroms. And Leo stakes out a new enemy who has him yearning for battle…

Covers Offered: A (Dooney & Lawson), B (Cafaggi), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

36 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403457801411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #12

STORY: DAN WATTERS ART: GIONA ZEFIRO

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

It has all been leading to this. Shredder's plan falls into place in one epic standoff with the E.P.F.'s Director Braunze! With every single move expertly calculated, Shredder unleashes his final play in his war with the E.P.F. But he might have something besides a couple blades up his sleeve…this time he isn't after just blood, now it's winner take all.

Covers Offered: A (Santolouco), B (Izaakse), C (Ito), 1:10 (Izaakse Full Art), 1:25 (Ito Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403550600211

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #41

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: SARAH MYER

COVER A: SARAH MYER

Surprise! It's an extra-sized Saturday Morning Adventures finale, featuring a final battle with some evil geese from another dimension, an appearance by a heroic duck, and even a peek at the future of Old Man Mikey, who we last saw in the Battle Nexus crossover! Grab your cereal bowls and gather round one last time—cowabunga!

Covers Offered: A (Myer), B (Lavigne), C (Mitchroney)

48 Pages • $5.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403150804111

OVERSIZED FINAL ISSUE!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MIRAGE YEARS 1984-1987—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

STORY & ART: KEVIN EASTMAN AND PETER LAIRD

COVER ARTIST: KEVIN EASTMAN

Go back to where it all started in this pocket-sized collection that includes the first 10 issues of Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the four Micro-Series one-shots by Mirage Studios in one convenient-to-read book!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles burst onto the comics scene in 1984 and made history! Now is your chance to read the first 10 issues, plus the Raphael, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Leonardo Micro-Series one-shots by co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Presented as they first appeared in black and white, new readers can experience the comics that started the phenomenon while longtime fans can revisit the series in an all-new format!

Along with Eastman and Laird's early work, see the first work of Michael Dooney, Ryan Brown, Jim Lawson, and Steve Bissette, who would become longtime contributors to the TMNT series.

This IDW Classic Collection presents readers the chance to see where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles phenomenon started in a convenient 6 x 9 format!

552 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245133

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MIRAGE YEARS OMNIBUS, VOL.1

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD, STEVE MURPHY, JIM LAWSON, AND MORE

ART: JIM LAWSON, DARIO BRIZUELA, RICK REMENDER, AND MORE

COVER ARTIST: JIM LAWSON

Collect the issues from the Mirage series, including both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, short stories, and miniseries in deluxe oversize hardcovers!

This compendium series will collect Tales of the TMNT, Vol. 1 #1–7, Tales of the TMNT, Vol. 2 #1–11, the Tales of Leonardo: Blind Sight miniseries, plus several short stories all in their original black and white, into four massive books that every fan of the Turtles will want on their shelves! These issues contain work from co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman as well as contributions from creators such as Jim Lawson, Steve Murphy, Rick Remender, Dario Brizuela, Dan Berger, Tristan Jones, and more.

Volume 1 collects Tales of the TMNT, Vol. 1 #1–7, "Survival Game," the untitled Nobody story, "Spinal Tapped," Tales of the TMNT, Vol. 2 #1–11, and Tales of Leonardo: Blind Sight #1–4.

800 Pages • $150.00 • HC • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9798887244082

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ADVENTURES COMPENDIUM, VOL. 3

STORY: DEAN CLARRAIN, STEPHEN SULLIVAN, AND MORE

ART: CHRIS ALLAN, KEN MITCHRONEY, WILLIAM WRAY, AND MORE

COVER ARTIST: CHRIS ALLAN

Discover every issue from Archie Comics for the first time! Done in the same style as the classic animated TV show, these comics are presented in a deluxe, oversize hardcover that contains over 575 pages of content!

This series of compendiums collects all issues of the ongoing series, specials, and miniseries from Archie Comics that ran from 1988 to 1995 in recommended reading order, giving fans of the comics a reading experience like never before!

Volume 3 collects:

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures issues #27–35

• "If a Tree Falls…" from TMNT Adventures Special #1

• "The Last Sea Serpent" from TMNT Adventures Special #1

• "The Wrath of the Fire God" from TMNT Adventures Special #2

• "The Ghost of 13 Mile Island!" from TMNT Adventures Special #2

• TMNT Meets the Conservation Corps

• "Full Circle" from TMNT Adventures Special #9

• "Be a Star" from TMNT Adventures Special #9

• "It Started in…Chinatown," "Dragon Rage," "Questions," and "The White Ninja" from TMNT Adventures #24–27

• TMNT Presents April O'Neil three-issue miniseries

600 Pages • $99.99 • HC • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245072

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SECRET OF THE OOZE—35TH ANNIVERSARY

STORY: DEAN CLARRAIN ART: JIM LAWSON

COVER ARTIST: JIM LAWSON

Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the second live-action TMNT movie in this graphic novel adaptation originally published by Archie Comics in 1991!

After the smash-hit success of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in 1990, the sequel, Secret of the Ooze, was released in 1991. As with the first movie, an adaptation was published by Archie Comics. Now, 35 years later, this new edition allows fans of the series to revisit a long-unavailable part of TMNT history that presents the work in its original art and colors!

The Shredder returns and is seeking revenge. He's looking for the same ooze that originally mutated the Turtles when they were young, but what are his plans if he obtains it? Trying to stop him, the Turtles find themselves in the battle of their lives when two new mutants, Tokka and Rahzar making their TMNT debut, are unleashed!

64 Pages • $9.99 • HC • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245317

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RETURN TO NEW YORK POSTER BOOK

ART: JOËLLE JONES, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, DARICK ROBERTSON, CLIFF CHIANG, JUAN FERREYRA, KEVIN EASTMAN, AND MORE

COVER ARTIST: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Line your walls with amazing art featuring your favorite characters from the world of the TMNT in this special book that features 21 removable posters!

In 2024, IDW relaunched its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series with six different artists on the first six issues. This special poster book features 21 large pieces of art (10.5"x 16") from Joëlle Jones, Rafael Albuquerque, Cliff Chiang, Chris Burnham, Darick Robertson, Juan Ferreyra, Kevin Eastman, Peach Momoko, J. Gonzo, Sean Murphy, Erick Talbot, Lee Bermejo, and more!

Printed on high-quality paper, each page is removable and suitable for framing. Display the art or leave it in the book—the choice is yours!

44 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245140

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: FUGITOID FRENZY

STORY: ANDREW JOUSTRA ART: LOUIE JOYCE

COVER ARTIST: LOUIE JOYCE

A new adventure from the world of the hit series! This graphic novel features a never before collected story based on the show!

An unlikely ally for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles emerges from the bowels of the Earth Protection Force: an escaped robot named Fugitoid…

…who's not a robot at all!

A freak accident has trapped the mind of an ex-E.P.F. scientist, Zayton Honeycutt, in the body of his humanoid robot (Fugitoid). Now on the run from his old bosses, Zayton needs the Turtles' help. Only together can they fight the E.P.F. and destroy the telepathic tech Zayton created before the group uses it to impose martial mind control over all mutants!

Buckle up for robot drama, martial arts action, and mutant mayhem in this high-stakes miniseries from debut comics writer Andrew Joustra (Mutant Mayhem script supervisor) and neon-punk powerhouse artist Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die, Haphaven).

Collects Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #4–6.

80 Pages • $10.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887244785

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: TURTLE POWER PACK, VOL. 4

STORY: MATTHEW K. MANNING, ERIK BURNHAM, AND DEAN CLARRAIN

ART: CHAD THOMAS, TIM LATTIE, AND BILL WRAY

COVER ARTIST: CHAD THOMAS

Bursting with all the fun and action you can ask for, these graphic novel collections are the perfect fit for any young Turtles fan, showcasing select stories based on the animated shows.

First, two stories from Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! To catch a mutant kidnapper sometimes means…getting kidnapped?! When the Turtles set a trap to lure their latest mystery villain out into the open, they find themselves biting off more than they can chew in "A Case of the Meat Sweats." Then, welcome to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reunion, with featured guests Raph, Donnie, Leo, Mikey, April, and…a whole host of angry villains, in "The Reunion Special!"

From the pages of Saturday Morning Adventures comes the next story. A mysterious piece of tech transforms one of Krang's rock soldiers into a power-ballad-belting rockstar, in "For Those About to Rock!"

In the final story, go back to the original animated series with Archie Comics' TMNT Adventures #20!

104 Pages • $8.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887244808

THE HORROR OF GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #2

STORY: ETHAN PARKER AND GRIFFIN SHERIDAN ART: TRISTAN JONES

COVER A: TRISTAN JONES

A terrifying, jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring look at Godzilla's first attack!

Who unleashed the fury of Godzilla upon mankind? This comic goes deep into the lives of the two scientists who pushed their experiments too far…and watched as humanity paid the consequences. What caused their recklessness? What are they not telling us? And what lengths are they willing to go to in order to clear their conscience?

Meanwhile, Godzilla's attack continues, illustrated in horrific fashion by comic book legend Tristan Jones! The King of the Monsters has never loomed larger than in the pages of The Horror of Godzilla.

Covers Offered: A (Jones), B (Smith Movie Homage Variant), 1:10 (Jones B&W Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403545200211

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #13

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: KENDRY PRASETYA

COVER A: ITO

New story arc starts here!

Godzilla is living inside the body of a teenage boy, G-Force operative Jacen Braid. Once, these two were mortal enemies…but now, they're beginning to see eye to eye. Piece by piece, Jacen is beginning to understand his origin—and the horrible role the United States government played in it. It's beginning to look like Jacen and Godzilla vs. America.

Follow along with Nuki, Rumi, Incense, and Riviera as they try desperately to stop the monster they've created.

Covers Offered: A (Ito), B (Hernandez), C Glow in the Dark (J. Gonzo), D (Earls IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:15 (Eggleton Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403433201311

New Arc Starts Here! Perfect Jumping On Point!

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE PRESENTS: THE KAIJU OF OZ

STORY: MIKE COSTA ART: RYAN BROWNE

COVER A: TOM SCIOLI

Welcome to the Wonderful Land of Oz—where houses fall from the sky, scarecrows and tin men come to life, witches rule from specific compass directions, and…Godzilla reigns supreme?! That's right, Godzilla is finally coming to Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and once it's here, every land will be Munchkinland. Maybe the Cowardly Lion was on to something.

Brought to you by superstar artist Ryan Browne (8 Billion Genies, Lucky Devils, Curse Words) and Mike Costa (Venom, Spider-Verse). Also featuring the final part of Tom Scioli's "Godzilla vs. Robin Hood"!

Covers Offered: A (Scioli), B (Browne), C (Cannon), D (Ayala IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Beals)

48 Pages • $7.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 82771403587200111

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: NEW YORK CITY

STORY: VARIOUS ART: VARIOUS

COVER A: NATHAN FOX

Hey, I'm smashin' here!

The city that never sleeps is in for a rude awakening as Godzilla makes its way from one coast to another to take a bite out of the Big Apple. New York City's next smash hit is going to be on Broadway, off Broadway, and actually all around Broadway—and no amount of fast walking or turnstile hopping will help you escape this time!

A youse you of top NYC comic talent assembles to bring Godzilla to the city that created comics. If Godzilla can wreck it here, Godzilla can wreck it anywhere!

Covers Offered: A (Fox), B (Haspiel), 1:10 (Haspiel Full Art), 1:25 (Fox Full Art)

48 Pages • $7.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403586500111

GODZILLA: POSTER BOOK

ART: ARTHUR ADAMS, ERIC POWELL, JIM MAHFOOD, MATT FRANK, JEFF ZORNOW, BOB EGGLETON, JAMES STOKOE, AND MORE

Line your walls with amazing art featuring all your favorite kaiju from the world of Godzilla in this special book that features 21 removable posters!

Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Anguirus, Hedorah, and more are featured from the myriad comic series IDW has published over the years. Includes art by Arthur Adams, Eric Powell, Jim Mahfood, Matt Frank, Jeff Zornow, Bob Eggleton, James Stokoe, and more! Each page is a large 10.5" x 16", giving fans the perfect opportunity to showcase all their favorite monsters!

Printed on high-quality paper, each page is removable and suitable for framing. Display the art or leave it in the book—the choice is yours!

44 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245324

STREET SHARKS: JAWSOME JUSTICE

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

ART: ARIEL MEDEL

The first Street Sharks comic in more than 20 years brings you extreme stories and a fintastic time! But don't call it a comeback—they've been waiting for everyone else to get ready for more jawsome adventures!

The four Bolton Brothers were happy playing sports and meeting babes. But when a run-in with a mad scientist turned them into giant sharks…they only got cooler!

Kick some serious fin with Ripster, the great white head of the pack; Streex, the rollerblading ladies' man (er, ladies' shark); Jab, the hammerhead who loooves using his noggin; and Big Slammu, the whale shark with the whale-sized muscles, on their newest adventure! They'll need all the help they can get to stop their archnemesis, Dr. Paradigm, from developing…the perfect predator!

Little do they know, it's already too late to stop the grossest monster they've ever fought from being born!

168 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245065

LOCKE & KEY: IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS—CROWN OF SHADOWS AND KEYS TO THE KINGDOM

STORY: JOE HILL

ART: GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

All-new pocket-sized editions (6×9 inches) of the critically acclaimed graphic novel series that collects two volumes in one convenient-to-read book!

Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (King Sorrow, The Black Phone) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder—with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodríguez—that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it. This new edition includes Crown of Shadows issues #1–6 and Keys to the Kingdom issues #1–6.

The dead plot against the living, the darkness closes in on Keyhouse, and a woman is shattered beyond repair in the third storyline of the award-winning series, Locke & Key: Crown of Shadows. Then, in Keys to the Kingdom, the Locke children have grown accustomed to the myriad magical keys discovered within their ancestral family home. They have also grown accustomed to tragedy. What they may not be prepared for is just how closely danger stalks their every move.

296 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887244983

THE ROCKETEER: AMAZING TALES—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

STORY: MARC GUGGENHEIM, MARK WAID, AND ROGER LANGRIDGE

ART: J.BONE, CHRIS SAMNEE, AND DAVE BULLOCK

The adventures of Dave Stevens' classic character continue in these comics that feature the first new full-length stories since the original series!

Step into the world of the Rocketeer with these action-filled stories by some of comics greatest talent that continue the legacy of Dave Stevens' classic pulp-style character. Included in this volume are three graphic novels: Hollywood Horror by Roger Langridge and J Bone; Cargo of Doom by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee; and The Rocketeer at War by Marc Guggenheim, Dave Bullock, and J Bone.

304 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245218

THE ROCKETEER: INFILTRATOR! #3

STORY: GABRIEL HARDMAN ART: DEAN KOTZ

COVER A: DEAN KOTZ

The Rocketeer's MI6 handler is a prisoner of the Nazis! With Betty invited to a dinner of Nazi officers, Cliff will need to protect her without the skills of a trained secret agent to guide him. Can he summon all the talent for subterfuge he never learned as a stunt pilot? God, we hope so…

Covers Offered: A (Kotz), B (Ito), 1:10 (Alpi)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403547600311

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #2

STORY: MARIKO TAMAKI ART: CODY LEMIEUX

COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

The unthinkable has happened in Hello Kitty's world: A bow is missing!

Everything was supposed to be perfect! Hello Kitty had fun with her friends, cooked a gorgeous dinner, and was ready to present the most amazing present to downtrodden Cinnamoroll…until My Melody burst in the door sobbing. Her iconic bow is missing, and now, more and more accessories have begun to disappear, leaving the residents of the town in a tizzy!

Now it's up to Hello Kitty to follow the clues and find out what is happening with her friends before everyone loses their most favorite things.

Join comics legend and multiple Eisner Award–winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Detective Comics) and rising artist Cody Lemieux for the groundbreaking comics launch of the world's sweetheart!

Covers Offered: A (Ganucheau), B (Shahid), 1:10 (Cavan)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403544500211

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: AMY'S ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

STORY: IAN FLYNN

ART: AARON HAMMERSTROM

Celebrate 30 years of Piko Piko power with the ultimate Amy Rose story in this graphic novel collection!

Cool, sweet, and pink! All words that describe our absolute favorite hedgehog. That's right—step aside, Sonic, and have no fear. Amy Rose is here!

Ian Flynn, Aaron Hammerstrom, and Reggie Graham are back for another Classic Sonic special, and this time, Amy's doing the saving! After Metal Sonic interrupts her picnic, Amy uses her Fortune Cards as a guide to free her friends and stop Dr. Eggman. Can she save the day and still get back in time for tea?!

Collects the Sonic the Hedgehog: Amy's 30th Anniversary one-shot.

48 Pages • $9.99 • HC • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887244754

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #90

STORY: EVAN STANLEY ART: THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER

COVER A: NATALIE HAINES

Deep within the fortified walls of the mighty Blackwood castle, far away from anyone who can help, Silver and Blaze find themselves at odds. While the seemingly chivalrous Blackwood charms the princess of the Sol Empire, Silver is left to discover some strange circumstances surrounding the castle, including the ever-cheery palace staff. Without a moment to themselves, the pair must trust each other to navigate the politics and sinister tech of this gothic palace.

However, the tense status quo will soon erupt when Blackwood approaches Blaze with an extreme offer…one that would change the balance of power in Sonic's world forever!

Join our heroes and villains on the Road to #100 in this thrilling gothic mystery!

Covers Offered: A (Haines), B (Bulmer), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771401521809011

The Road To 100 Begins Now!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: ON THE GO, VOL. 4

STORY: IAN FLYNN AND EVAN STANLEY

ART: BRACARDI CURRY, JACK LAWRENCE, EVAN STANLEY, AND ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Catch up on all of Sonic's adventures in this series of graphic novels that collect the comics in convenient pocket-sized editions! This volume features Dr. Starline, Mimic, Rough, Tumble, and Zavok!

280 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9798887244761

DIRTY DONNY MUST BE DESTROYED: THE ART OF DONNY GILLIES

ART: DONNY GILLIES

Dirty Donny Must Be Destroyed celebrates the renegade spirit and art of Donny Gillies, better known as Dirty Donny—a singular force in punk, rock-and-roll, and heavy-metal visual culture.

For decades, Donny's visceral, blacklight-charged style has leapt off skate decks, album covers, hot rods, posters, and full-scale pinball machines, earning him collaborations with major brands and bands and a reputation as a go-to artist for anything that needs attitude and heat.

This volume opens Donny's studio door wider than ever: unpublished pieces, rare rock posters, prints, custom and production pinball machines, as well as automotive finishes on drums, helmets, cars, and guitars sit alongside candid essays and interview-style narration that read like a straight-up conversation with the man himself. This comprehensive book also includes 4 fold-out gatefold images of art pieces and dozens of pieces featured in neon ink. Diving into the last decade while also curating the best work of his career, Dirty Donny Must Be Destroyed functions as both an art-book treasure trove and an oral history—"the big book of Donny," as he calls it—giving fans new context for the images they've loved and collectors the kind of behind-the-scenes detail they crave. This is truly a must-have for both Dirty Donny and art fans alike.

256 Pages • $49.99 • HC • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887242019

FOREVR

STORY & ART BY BRIAN "BOX" BROWN

Why say goodbye? Death is only a temporary glitch in this eerily plausible future from award-winning graphic novelist Brian "Box" Brown.

Brenda's mom is dying—but not for long. Like millions of others, she's uploaded her consciousness to the groundbreaking new app Forevr, which allows the surviving family members to chat with her on their screens for a very reasonable monthly fee.

Now Brenda's dad doesn't have to be alone…while Brenda and her girlfriend focus on building their careers as wilderness survival influencers. But when this very modern family sets out on a camping trip, their tensions and tech addictions build to an explosive climax whose consequences may last…forever.

148 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9781603096003

THE BOOK TOUR (BOOK 2): A LACK OF ALIBI

STORY & ART BY ANDI WATSON

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else… every day for a week? Keep your wits about you in this head-spinning, Kafkaesque mystery in a brilliant retro style.

"There's no evidence you didn't do it."

Door-to-door encyclopedia salesman Mortimer arrives in the city in a hurry. He wants to get home in time for his daughter's sports day, but first he needs to make a sale. All that's stopping him is a murderer on the loose, the police declaring him their prime suspect…and a lack of alibi.

After rave reviews for his graphic novel The Book Tour, internationally renowned cartoonist Andi Watson returns with another bewildering escapade of deadpan disaster, a stand-alone sequel packed with even more twists.

284 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9781603096027

SKULL CAT (BOOK 2): SKULL CAT AND THE VAMPIRE'S AMULET

STORY & ART BY NORMAN SHURTLIFF

Scully is starting to like his job at the spooky castle… but when he tries to show his dad there's nothing to fear, everything goes wrong!

Scully Catterson doesn't understand why his father is so worried about Scully working at Le Dark Château, an eerily blood-red castle that's rumored to be the home of a pair of vampires.

Giving him a tour of the castle's beautiful gardens might have started to change his mind…if he hadn't been abducted by a flying pirate ship!

Now it's up to Scully to save the day again, joined by a grumpy goblin and a disgruntled vine dragon. But will this clumsy team catch up with the villains before the secrets of the Vampire's Amulet are revealed and the Ultimate Power is unleashed? And will Mr. Catterson learn to trust his son, so Scully can become the hero he's destined to be?

112 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9781603095969

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR FINALE: THE PILGRIMAGE

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: DANI PARKER

COVER A: SID KOTIAN

ONWARD TO THE SHINING CITY!

Aric and Shanhara emerged victorious from their deadly battle against Banelus End, but the PUNX were not so lucky. With their homes at THE DIVE destroyed beyond repair, the journey to find a new refuge begins as they embark on a fraught mission to find the Shining City. Will this voyage lay the Foundation for a bold new society or is it a Harbinger of the true end times?

Writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Dani Parker take Aric and his new allies on the Pilgrimage as the first year of Valiant Beyond accelerates towards its epic conclusion!

Covers Offered: A (Kotian), B (Sabbatini Tarot Variant), C (Griffin Arcade Variant)

40 Pages • $5.99 • OCTOBER 2026 UPC 73238818144501111

GANGRENE

STORY: CARLOS TRILLO ART: JUAN GIMÉNEZ

COVER A: JUAN GIMÉNEZ

A world full of garbage!

The world as we knew it no longer exists, and garbage has become a regular part of people's lives. Most of humanity survives in the wastelands, and the few pieces of culture from before this era comes from "the ancients". Meanwhile, every resource and technological advancement is used to preserve the life of a select elite in the heights of White City, completely distanced from the garbage below.

Carlos Trillo (Borderline, Vampire Boy) and Juan Giménez (I, DRAGON; BLACK STAR; The Metabarons) join forces to tell the story of the beginning of a rebellion, one that promises to take the filth up to the clouds.

56 Pages • $12.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 73238818224400111

TARZAN BEYOND #3

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: RENATO GUEDES

COVER A: AGUSTÍN ALESSIO

TRIP TO THE UNDERWORLD!

Tarzan and Queen Candak uncover the truth behind Blackbeard's cursed immortality. Following Candak's guidance, Tarzan ventures beneath the city of Kaji to the supernatural underworld, seeking to strengthen his hunting knife and finally defeat the undead pirates.

Meanwhile, Jane leads Blackbeard and his crew into a trap, challenging their outdated views of women and facing deadly consequences of her own. Amid the chaos, Tarzan reunites with a beloved figure from his past he hasn't seen in over a century: Kala, his Mangani mother!

Redhot writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch) and legendary artist Renato Guedes (Superman) return to take the Lord of the Jungle into the supernatural underworld in the all-new Tarzan Beyond #3!

Covers Offered: A (Alessio), B (Yoshimiya Manga Variant), C (Panosian), D (Panosian B&W Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 73238818474300311

ZORRO'S LEGACY #3

STORY: DAN ABNETT ART: AARON LOPRESTI

COVER A: AARON LOPRESTI

ZORRO LIVES! ZORRO IS BACK!

Zorro has become a nuisance for the major powers in Los Angeles. With two of the Eagle's crews taken down in as many nights, business is at risk. The Eagle and his accomplices will stop at nothing to see Zorro eliminated.

David goes into action again, fusing his modern approach with his uncle's teachings about "legacy" and "theatrical impact." Meanwhile, Uncle Donny's condition shows no signs of improvement, as the man who taught David everything lies comatose in a hospital bed.

On the side of justice, Officer Raquel Ossorio continues her investigation, following leads that may hit closer to home than she expects.

Fan-favorite writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Aaron Lopresti (X-Factor) return for a bold new chapter in the adventures of a modern-day descendant of Zorro!

Covers Offered: A (Lopresti), B (Griffin), C (Fajardo), D (Lopresti B&W Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 73238818484200311

HARBINGER CLASSIC OMNIBUS

STORY: JIM SHOOTER

ART: DAVID LAPHAM

Alien Books and Valiant Comics proudly present a deluxe hardcover omnibus edition of the complete Harbinger (1992) series by Jim Shooter, David Lapham, Maurice Fontenot, and more!

Harbinger is the critically acclaimed masterpiece that kicked off a whole new age of superheroes from legendary creators Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and Valiant Comics.

Follow the story of Peter Stanchek and his band of teenage runaways, harbingers of a new age, born with the power to change the world…or break it. Plagued by emerging psionic powers he hardly understands, Peter turns to Toyo Harada and his Harbinger Foundation, an organization dedicated to teaching young people like Peter. But when he learns to what lengths Harada will go to further his secret agenda, he turns on his mentor, gathering a group of like-minded rebels. On the road and always just one step ahead of Harada and his hit squad of super-powered Eggbreakers, these renegade harbingers will have to learn how to use their powers to change the world for the better along the way.

1,120 Pages • $129.99 • HC • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9781962201612

BADDUCKS, VOL. 1

STORY & ART: TORYUMON TAKEDA

Two outlaws and a baby search for freedom in this road-trip epic that combines sci-fi thrills with endearing family comedy!

Morgan never had any luck. At 10 years old, he was abandoned by his parents, and 20 years later the mob began to demand payment of the debt they left him.

Penniless, the only way to pay it off was to become a lab rat for Nguyen, master of the criminal world. Society's rejects, and nonhumans in particular, end up under his orders as killers, prostitutes or forced laborers.

Morgan wakes up with a tube on his back and…an exceptional force! His identity is gone: He's damned to a life of servitude. When everything seems lost, Lisa, the last of her species and a slave to the mob, proposes a plan to escape. It doesn't go so smoothly, and the fugitives find themselves with a baby in their luggage—and they choose to bring him with them! The two protagonists have neither combat experience nor resources, but their thirst for freedom is unparalleled.

An exciting and wholesome story of an unlikely found family, Badducks is the debut series from Toryumon Takeda, a rising star of Japanese comics.

224 Pages • $12.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9781962201629

I, DRAGON COMPLETE EDITION

STORY & ART: JUAN GIMÉNEZ

Alien Books is honored to bring Giménez's final medieval fantasy masterpiece to English-speaking readers worldwide!

In the year 1280, the inhabitants of the Rosentall Castle find themselves surrounded by a massive army. Led by the bastard descendant of a lost royal line, who has returned to stake her claim to the throne, she sets out to begin a long and bloody war for power. Meanwhile, inside the castle, a strange woman with a traveling carnival gives birth to her first child.

How do all of these stories interconnect? Who will fate smile upon and who will end up dead in the mud? And how does a fierce, mysterious dragon who lives in a volcano play into all of this?! You'll need to read I, Dragon and discover that all for yourself!

192 Pages • $29.99 • HC • OCTOBER 2026 ISBN 9781962201643

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