Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Drops First Official Trailer

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea finally receives a new trailer as the game will arrive on PC and all three consoles this September

Article Summary Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea gets its first official trailer ahead of its September 24, 2026 launch.

Natsume’s new Harvest Moon adventure heads to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch this fall.

Explore Teradea’s villages, calm storms and earthquakes, and uncover the truth behind the Forest of Echoes.

Farm, raise animals, romance 10 love interests, and use companions to explore islands and wild regions.

Natsume Inc. dropped a new trailer for Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea this week, offering our first official look at the game. This is what we've been waiting for since it was first announced back in March, as the team tends to hold off on giving out video of their games until the latest possible moment. So this is a treat as we finally have a good look at the characters, the island, and a lot of the things you can do in this edition of the franchise. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on September 24, 2026.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

The mist of the Forest of Echoes now covers the land of Teradea, and outside of Bloomfield Village where you were raised, wild wolves appear at night. There are even rumors of a large guardian wolf that rules them all…but you and your best friend are about to change that! Throwing caution to the wind, you'll set out on a mission to tame those wolves and end up unlocking a journey far greater than you imagined. Help the Guardian Spirits to revive and revitalize Teradea! Visit the port village of Tidewind to uncover what's causing the storms there. Trek to the mining village of Quarrytop to get to the bottom of the mystery of the earthquakes that are happening. Then, stay in the once-thriving town and cultural center of Maplehill to revive its fading light and community.

Between your travels, tend your farm, raise animals, harvest crops, and build a life for yourself. Guided by the Harvest Goddess and aided by the friends you'll make in each of the villages, you'll find new ways to grow, explore, and lend a hand wherever it's needed. As friendships deepen and the seasons pass, the truth behind the mist will slowly come into focus. With the support of those you've helped — and those who stand beside you — you may discover a way to lift the veil from the Forest of Echoes and let Teradea flourish once more!

Ten New Love Interests : Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

: Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires! New Exploration Abilities: Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources.

Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources. Animal Companion System: Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory.

Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory. Untamed Wilderness : Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm!

: Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm! Island Life: Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won't find on the mainland.

Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won't find on the mainland. Make Everyone Happilia: Help villagers and contribute to the development of Teradea to gain Happilia!

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