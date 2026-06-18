Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Tap 4, Tapped 4

Tap 4: The Op Games Announces New Tabletop Card Title

The Op Games has launched a new title called Tap 4, an updated version of the original Tapped 4, now in its second edition

Article Summary The Op Games launches Tap 4, the second edition of Tapped 4, with a fresh new look and updated tabletop appeal.

Tap 4 is a fast-paced strategic card game where players stack lower cards and time the perfect moment to shout Tapped.

Special Tap 4 trick cards like Tap In and Tapped Out can clear the stack, skip turns, and swing the action fast.

After selling thousands independently, Tap 4 is now available at local game shops and online for an accessible $8.

The Op Games has revealed a brand-new card game for you to tap into as they have launched Tap 4. Originally known as Tapped 4, this is the Second Edition of the game, offering players a new look and vibe to the gameplay. The game revolves around stacking and taping cards at specific times, knowing when to make a move and when to let your opponents do it. We have mroe details below as the game is currently being sold at local game shops and online for $8.

Be Ready To Get Tapped With Tap 4

Tap into the fun with this exciting, strategic, and fast-paced card game that's easy to learn and hard to put down! Created by two friends with a shared love of games, what was once known as Tapped 4 was born in Idaho and quickly spread by word of mouth. After selling thousands of copies independently, The Op is proud to introduce this modern American classic to a whole new audience. Get ready for a game that's sure to become your new favorite card game!

To play, the first player puts down a card, preferably their highest point card. Players take turns laying down cards equal to or lower in value than those on the top of the "Stack" (the play area in the center). You can play cards from your hand or those on the table. When a player completes a set of 4 or more identical cards or plays a "Tap In" card, they shout "Tapped" (and for extra fun, give the table a tap), move the "Stack" out of play, and continue their turn.

Watch out for special "Trick cards" like the "Tap In" card, which acts as a wild card to grab the "Stack." The "Tapped Out" card gets passed to a player, causing them to lose their next turn. The goal? Be the first to eliminate all your cards to win the round. The player with the lowest score after a series of rounds becomes the ultimate "Tapped Four Winner."

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