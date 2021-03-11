Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa to Main Event AEW St Patrick's Day Slam

Just days after AEW President Tony Khan giddily suggested it would soon be time for the AEW Women's division to main event Dynamite, AEW announced that next week's episode of Dynamite, a holiday-themed special called St. Patrick's Day Slam, will be headlined by Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a lights out unsanctioned match.

In addition, after the events of this week's AEW Dynamite that saw Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and the Good Brothers assault Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley after mocking their friendship, Moxley and Kingston will team up to take on the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions next week at St. Patrick's Day Slam. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Penta El Zero Miedo will square off after they exchanged words on Dynamite this week. Jurassic Express and Bear Country will team up to take on Big Money Matt HArdy's newly-expanded stable, including Private Party and new additions The Butcher and The Blade. Finally, Jade Cargill will be in action next week.

Check out the gallery of matches for AEW Dynamite next week below.

St. PAtcik's Day Slam. Next week on Dynamite: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers. Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo. Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and The butcher and the Blade. Jade Cargill in action. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in the main event, lights out unsanctioned match.