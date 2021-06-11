Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mashup: Jake Peralta's One Helluva Die Hard Fan

As we wind down to the eighth and final season of the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series released its latest compilation of detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) in one of his many pop culture obsessions Die Hard. The first clip has the Nine-Nine debating on the best cop film with Peralta declaring, "Die Hard is the best cop movie of all time. One cop heroically saving the day while everyone stands around and watches. It's the story of my life."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Yippie Kay-Yay! Jake Peralta

The clip then cuts away to a Nakatomi's counter with one followed by the title card saying "Take Jake's Picture with It" with Peralta saying "Nakatomi Plaza!" the setting for the 1988 John McTiernan film before adding, "It's the most important monument in America. The building from Die Hard" recapping the scene when Holt (Andre Braugher) drives the squad by the building. He begs his captain, "Can we go in?! Can we pay our respects?" Defeated, Holt acquiesces saying, "Fine, make it quick." Peralta celebrates by saying "Yes! Pull it over there Argyle!" referencing John McClane's (Bruce Willis) driver from the first film. Holt asks, "Pardon?" before he's told who he is before saying "Nakatomi" again with the counter going up and declaring there will be a roleplay.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Detective Jake Peralta, Die Hard Superfan – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mashup) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4BWjpl8ciY)

The next scene recaps the simulation training as Peralta declares his terrorist's name to be Francis Gruber, referring himself as the "brother" to Hans Gruber, played by Alan Rickman in the original and Simon Peter Gruber in Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995), played by Jeremy Irons. Yes, the Nakatomi counter goes to three. The next cut is to the courtroom when a disgusted Peralta made a comparison that if "McClane slept with Hans or even worse Jeremy Irons from the third one" since he can't remember his character's name. It cuts away to an attorney Jake was seen breaking up with him saying she can't believe she slept with a cop liking it to sleeping with Hans Gruber. Petulantly, Jake rebuts, "I'm not the Gruber. You are the Gruber!" Of course, there are plenty of other references and bits, so why ruin the surprise including the time when Amy (Melissa Fumero) dressed up as Holly Gennero? The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on August 12.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jake Loves All Things Die Hard – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://youtu.be/j3lqyNzKLiQ)

