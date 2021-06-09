Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Melissa Fumero Looks Back at B99's Beginnings

As those who count themselves as huge fans of The Walking Dead, we can feel for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine folks when it comes to knowing that your series is nearing its end. But at least TWD still has more than a year to go. For B99 fans, the beginning of the end is August 12- that's when the 10-episode eighth and final season premieres with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 pm ET (and Thursdays after that). Since then cast members such as Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, and Joel McKinnon Miller have been checking in with a nice mix of production updates on the upcoming season and nostalgic looks back at the series' run. This time around, it's the latter from Fumero who looks back on the first day she got her CBS Studio Center photo ID to begin filming the B99 pilot.

"8 years ago, [Beatriz] walked me, [Stephanie Beatriz] & [Chelsea Peretti] to get our pictures taken for our lot badges. Something about that moment made everything really real- we actually made that pilot, it actually got picked up, we actually were about to shoot a whole season of this incredible show on this lot with this amazing cast that I was loving more and more each day. Filled with so much excitement and nerves, Chelsea said something that made me laugh right as the photographer clicked the camera… and that moment was predictive of what the next 8 years would be like. Each day was full of laughter, of excitement, of nerves, of confidence, of elated exhaustion, and of beautiful friendship & collaboration. #Brooklyn99," wrote Fumero in her post along with a look at her initial ID badge- which you can check out below:

"It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience," explained Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8 follows NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."